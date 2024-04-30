Recent Blog Articles
Stephanie Watson
Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Stephanie Watson was the Executive Editor of the Harvard Women’s Health Watch from June 2012 to August 2014. Prior to that, she worked as a writer and editor for several leading consumer health publications, including WebMD, A.D.A.M. (MedlinePlus), BabyCenter, Momentum magazine, and Lupus Now magazine. She also served as executive editor for Focus on Healthy Aging, a publication of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Stephanie has written and edited more than two dozen books, including Understanding Obesity: The Genetics of Obesity and Scientific American Critical Perspectives on Pollution. She is a graduate of Boston University, with a degree in mass communications and English. Before embarking on her medical writing career, she was a writer/producer for The Travel Channel and Weather.com.
Stephanie Watson
Stephanie Watson
Stephanie Watson
Stephanie Watson
Stephanie Watson
Stephanie Watson
