photo of Stephanie Watson

Stephanie Watson

Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Stephanie Watson was the Executive Editor of the Harvard Women’s Health Watch from June 2012 to August 2014. Prior to that, she worked as a writer and editor for several leading consumer health publications, including WebMD, A.D.A.M. (MedlinePlus), BabyCenter, Momentum magazine, and Lupus Now magazine. She also served as executive editor for Focus on Healthy Aging, a publication of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Stephanie has written and edited more than two dozen books, including Understanding Obesity: The Genetics of Obesity and Scientific American Critical Perspectives on Pollution. She is a graduate of Boston University, with a degree in mass communications and English. Before embarking on her medical writing career, she was a writer/producer for The Travel Channel and Weather.com.

Posts by Stephanie Watson

Serotonin: The natural mood booster featured image

Mind & Mood

Serotonin: The natural mood booster
8 ways to avoid foot pain featured image

Staying Healthy

8 ways to avoid foot pain
Bakuchiol: Does it make skin look younger? featured image

Staying Healthy

Bakuchiol: Does it make skin look younger?
What's that smell? Get rid of body odor featured image

Staying Healthy

What's that smell? Get rid of body odor
Feel-good hormones: How they affect your mind, mood, and body featured image

Mind & Mood

Feel-good hormones: How they affect your mind, mood, and body
Dopamine: The pathway to pleasure featured image

Mind & Mood

Dopamine: The pathway to pleasure
Endorphins: The brain's natural pain reliever featured image

Mind & Mood

Endorphins: The brain's natural pain reliever
Telehealth: The advantages and disadvantages featured image

Staying Healthy

Telehealth: The advantages and disadvantages
8 things you should know about pneumonia featured image

Diseases & Conditions

8 things you should know about pneumonia
Beyond CPAP: Other options for sleep apnea featured image

Staying Healthy

Beyond CPAP: Other options for sleep apnea
All about inflammation featured image

Staying Healthy

All about inflammation
The facts about glaucoma featured image

Staying Healthy

The facts about glaucoma
LASIK Surgery: What to expect featured image

Staying Healthy

LASIK Surgery: What to expect
Caffeine and a healthy diet may boost memory, thinking skills; alcohol’s effect uncertain featured image

Stephanie Watson

Caffeine and a healthy diet may boost memory, thinking skills; alcohol’s effect uncertain
When you can’t let go: What to do about hoarding featured image

Stephanie Watson

When you can’t let go: What to do about hoarding
Expert panel says “no” to widespread testing for Alzheimer’s, dementia featured image

Stephanie Watson

Expert panel says “no” to widespread testing for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Death of a spouse or partner can lead to heart attack or stroke featured image

Heart Health

Death of a spouse or partner can lead to heart attack or stroke
Too much sitting linked to an early death featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Too much sitting linked to an early death
Tea: Drink to your health? featured image

Nutrition

Tea: Drink to your health?
Radiation for breast cancer can increase heart risks featured image

Cancer

Radiation for breast cancer can increase heart risks
Weight loss, breathing devices still best for treating obstructive sleep apnea featured image

Stephanie Watson

Weight loss, breathing devices still best for treating obstructive sleep apnea
Insoles no help for knee osteoarthritis featured image

Stephanie Watson

Insoles no help for knee osteoarthritis
Women often fear sex after a heart attack featured image

Heart Health

Women often fear sex after a heart attack
Angelina Jolie’s prophylactic mastectomy a difficult decision featured image

Stephanie Watson

Angelina Jolie’s prophylactic mastectomy a difficult decision
