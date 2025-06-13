Burning mouth syndrome affects about 2% of people, with women up to seven times more likely than men to be diagnosed. Symptoms include burning sensations in the lips, mouth, or throat as well as stabbing pain, tingling, a sour or metallic taste, or the sense that something is crawling inside the mouth. Women's hormone dips during perimenopause and beyond may play a role in the condition, and stress and anxiety are also considered risk factors. To confirm the diagnosis, doctors must first rule out other potential causes of symptoms.