How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Nerve pain (neuropathic pain) Archive
Articles
Avoiding triggers for a common cause of fainting
Vasovagal syncope, a common cause of fainting, occurs when the vagus nerve becomes overstimulated in response to triggers such as stress or dehydration. Certain strategies, such as lying down and elevating the legs, help people avoid passing out.
Punch back against pinched nerves
A pinched nerve occurs when something compresses or irritates a nerve. This can cause pain, tingling, or weakness in areas like the neck, back, or wrist. Rest and home remedies can help, but physical therapy and medication are sometimes needed.
Analysis highlights best treatments for neuropathic pain
A 2025 analysis found that tricyclic antidepressants, the anticonvulsants gabapentin (Neurontin) and pregabalin (Lyrica), and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, such as duloxetine (Cymbalta) were the most effective drug treatments for neuropathic pain.
Burning mouth syndrome: The scorching reality
Burning mouth syndrome affects about 2% of people, with women up to seven times more likely than men to be diagnosed. Symptoms include burning sensations in the lips, mouth, or throat as well as stabbing pain, tingling, a sour or metallic taste, or the sense that something is crawling inside the mouth. Women's hormone dips during perimenopause and beyond may play a role in the condition, and stress and anxiety are also considered risk factors. To confirm the diagnosis, doctors must first rule out other potential causes of symptoms.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up