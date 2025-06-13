Nerve pain (neuropathic pain) Archive

Articles

Read More about Neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma
Read More about Avoiding triggers for a common cause of fainting
Avoiding triggers for a common cause of fainting

Avoiding triggers for a common cause of fainting

Vasovagal syncope, a common cause of fainting, occurs when the vagus nerve becomes overstimulated in response to triggers such as stress or dehydration. Certain strategies, such as lying down and elevating the legs, help people avoid passing out.

Read More about Punch back against pinched nerves
Punch back against pinched nerves

Punch back against pinched nerves

A pinched nerve occurs when something compresses or irritates a nerve. This can cause pain, tingling, or weakness in areas like the neck, back, or wrist. Rest and home remedies can help, but physical therapy and medication are sometimes needed.

Read More about Got a pinched nerve? Strategies and treatments for pain relief
Got a pinched nerve? Strategies and treatments for pain relief

Got a pinched nerve? Strategies and treatments for pain relief
Read More about Analysis highlights best treatments for neuropathic pain
Analysis highlights best treatments for neuropathic pain

Analysis highlights best treatments for neuropathic pain

A 2025 analysis found that tricyclic antidepressants, the anticonvulsants gabapentin (Neurontin) and pregabalin (Lyrica), and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, such as duloxetine (Cymbalta) were the most effective drug treatments for neuropathic pain.

Read More about Spinal cord trauma
Spinal cord trauma

Spinal cord trauma
Read More about Burning mouth syndrome: The scorching reality
Burning mouth syndrome: The scorching reality

Burning mouth syndrome: The scorching reality

Burning mouth syndrome affects about 2% of people, with women up to seven times more likely than men to be diagnosed. Symptoms include burning sensations in the lips, mouth, or throat as well as stabbing pain, tingling, a sour or metallic taste, or the sense that something is crawling inside the mouth. Women's hormone dips during perimenopause and beyond may play a role in the condition, and stress and anxiety are also considered risk factors. To confirm the diagnosis, doctors must first rule out other potential causes of symptoms.

Read More about Absence seizures (petit mal seizures)
Absence seizures (petit mal seizures)

Absence seizures (petit mal seizures)
Read More about Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease
Read More about Friedreich's ataxia
Friedreich's ataxia

Friedreich's ataxia
Result 1 - 10 of 53
Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.