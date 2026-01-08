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Read More about Weaning off a GLP-1? Tips for the transition
Weaning off a GLP-1? Tips for the transition

Weaning off a GLP-1? Tips for the transition

Research suggests that people who stop taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs typically regain all the weight they lost in under two years. To sustain their progress, these people should eat more protein, fiber, and healthy fats; eat on a consistent schedule; exercise; and prioritize sleep.

Read More about Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?
Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?

Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?

A 2025 study suggests that very low levels of lithium in the brain might be linked to Alzheimer's disease. In mice, certain lithium supplements seemed to protect memory and the brain. But scientists don't yet know if lithium pills are safe or helpful for people.

Read More about People who stop weight-loss drugs may gain back weight and lose heart benefits
People who stop weight-loss drugs may gain back weight and lose heart benefits

People who stop weight-loss drugs may gain back weight and lose heart benefits

A 2026 study suggested that people who stop taking weight-loss medications rapidly regain weight and lose heart health benefits associated with the drugs.

Read More about Cosmetic injections more likely to produce side effects in people with certain conditions
Cosmetic injections more likely to produce side effects in people with certain conditions

Cosmetic injections more likely to produce side effects in people with certain conditions

A 2025 study suggested that people with certain chronic conditions were more likely to experience side effects after cosmetic injections with botulinum toxin (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin).

Read More about Can you retrain your brain to stop excessive drinking?
Can you retrain your brain to stop excessive drinking?

Can you retrain your brain to stop excessive drinking?

For people who are concerned they're drinking too much but don't want to give up alcohol entirely, the Sinclair Method may help. It involves taking naltrexone (a drug that dampens alcohol's euphoric effects) an hour or two before drinking.

Read More about Can nasal irrigation help with winter colds and congestion?
Can nasal irrigation help with winter colds and congestion?

Can nasal irrigation help with winter colds and congestion?

Daily nasal irrigation (nasal rinses) may reduce symptom severity and the duration of a cold. It can also relieve the congestion caused by sinus infections and allergies. By means of a squeeze bottle, neti pot, or battery-powered system, saline is inserted into one nostril and flows out the other.

Read More about GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity
GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity

GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity

Two proven therapies for treating obesity - GLP-1 drugs and bariatric surgery - can help people lose substantial amounts of weight. The approaches differ in their effectiveness, durability, side effects, cost, and insurance coverage.

Read More about Gene-editing therapy lowers harmful blood fats in early study
Gene-editing therapy lowers harmful blood fats in early study

Gene-editing therapy lowers harmful blood fats in early study

A one-time infusion of a gene-editing therapy called CTX310 may safely lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, according to a small preliminary trial. The first-in-human study, published in 2025, included 15 people with uncontrolled LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, or both.

Read More about What is EMDR therapy, and who can it help?
What is EMDR therapy, and who can it help?

What is EMDR therapy, and who can it help?

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy is recognized as a proven method for treating post-traumatic stress disorder. It also shows promise for other mental health conditions, including personality disorders, anxiety, and depression.

Read More about What is long QT syndrome?
What is long QT syndrome?

What is long QT syndrome?

Long QT syndrome is a disorder of the heart's electrical system that can be either acquired (for example, due to a medication) or congenital. Although usually people have no symptoms, it can cause a fast, erratic heartbeat that may lead to shortness of breath, fainting, and sometimes death.

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