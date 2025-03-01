How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Medical devices Archive
Articles
How can technology help people manage their health between - and during - doctor visits?
Data from apps or wearable devices can help people spot patterns, track changes, and notice potential problems earlier-information that's valuable both between and during clinician appointments.
For now, electric cars appear safe for people with implanted heart devices
A 2025 review of past research found that electromagnetic field exposure from electric cars poses no immediate health risks for people with implanted heart devices, such as pacemakers or implantable cardioverter-defibrillators.
The incontinence tool kit
Several tools can help people with incontinence stay dry and comfortable. Tools can include medications; basic supplies, such as protection pads, leakproof underwear, adaptive clothing, and portable urinals; bedwetting alarms; and bathroom locator apps. Some of the most important tools aren't pills or gadgets, but strategies-such as controlling underlying conditions that can lead to incontinence (such as diabetes), weight loss, lifestyle or behavioral changes, and pelvic floor training.
How to use home health monitors
Home health technologies have made it easier for people to monitor their health at home. These handy home devices can track certain health markers, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rhythm, heart rate variability, and oxygen saturation. Checking this information periodically may help some people identify possible problems or manage existing conditions.
The future of blood pressure monitoring: Cuffless devices
Many devices that measure blood pressure without an inflatable arm cuff are in development, including a wristband recently cleared by the FDA for over-the-counter sale. It relies on a light-based sensor to detect changes in the amount of blood flowing through the vessels of the inner wrist, a technique known as photoplethysmography. But the devices have to be periodically calibrated, and as yet, there are no standards to validate the accuracy of cuffless devices.
Smarter, safer workouts with a wearable fitness tracker
Wearable fitness trackers like smart watches offer measurable and motivating data for exercise routines and safety, especially for people with heart conditions. Features include movement reminders, step counts (a daily total of 4,000 to 7,000 steps is considered beneficial), heart rate zones for exercise intensity, and measurements of heart rate recovery and variability to assess overall heart health. These tools can help optimize workouts and reveal potential issues.
Smart watch alerts about heart health
Smart watches can monitor different parameters simply by measuring a person's pulse and body movements. Potentially helpful features include those to detect very low or high heart rates, irregular heart rhythms, and breathing disruptions during sleep.
Harvard Health Ad Watch: How direct-to-consumer ads hook us
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) drug ads promoting treatments for arthritis, cancer, heartburn, psoriasis, flagging memory, and more are all everywhere you look. All too often, the information shared is incomplete, biased, or confusing--here's what to watch out for and how to get the whole story when considering treatment options.
Is it time for a CPAP checkup?
Use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) system to treat sleep apnea must be monitored regularly by a doctor. This might require numerous doctor visits initially, and then annual visits afterward to make sure the therapy is still working effectively. The clinician needs to review data collected by the machine, gather information from the patient, and determine if new health conditions, including weight gain or other sleep issues, require adjustments to the CPAP machine settings.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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