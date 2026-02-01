Immune and infectious diseases Archive

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Read More about Tick bites
Tick bites

Tick bites
Read More about Measles is making a comeback: Can we stop it?
Measles is making a comeback: Can we stop it?

Measles is making a comeback: Can we stop it?

In the US, widespread vaccination halted the ongoing spread of measles more than 20 years ago, but recent outbreaks have flared in over 20 US states, leading to hospitalizations and at least two deaths. Measles is highly preventable - here's what you need to know.

Read More about Cogan's syndrome
Cogan's syndrome

Cogan's syndrome
Read More about Learning to live well with a persistent illness
Learning to live well with a persistent illness

Learning to live well with a persistent illness

Having a persistent illness is challenging. It means having to make changes and adjustments to accommodate your needs, but it does not have to mean giving up on everything you enjoy.

Read More about Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections
Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections

Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections

A 2026 study found that low vitamin D levels may increase the risk of hospitalization for respiratory infections (such as colds, flu, pneumonia, and bronchitis) by as much as 33%. Sunlight, foods containing vitamin D, and supplements help maintain healthy vitamin D levels.

Read More about Telltale signs of vaginal infections
Telltale signs of vaginal infections

Telltale signs of vaginal infections

Vaginal infections are highly common and often involve symptoms such as vaginal itching, burning, irritation, discharge, and odor. The most prevalent vaginal infections include bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, trichomoniasis, herpes simplex virus 2, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.

Read More about Strep throat: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Strep throat: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Strep throat: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Read More about Chickenpox (varicella)
Chickenpox (varicella)

Chickenpox (varicella)
Read More about Can nasal irrigation help with winter colds and congestion?
Can nasal irrigation help with winter colds and congestion?

Can nasal irrigation help with winter colds and congestion?

Daily nasal irrigation (nasal rinses) may reduce symptom severity and the duration of a cold. It can also relieve the congestion caused by sinus infections and allergies. By means of a squeeze bottle, neti pot, or battery-powered system, saline is inserted into one nostril and flows out the other.

Read More about The health benefits of elderberry
The health benefits of elderberry

The health benefits of elderberry

Elderberry syrup or tea may help reduce the duration and severity of cold and flu symptoms, but the evidence for these benefits is uncertain. Claims that elderberry products can prevent viral infections or boost immunity are unproven.

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