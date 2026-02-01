How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Immune and infectious diseases Archive
Articles
Measles is making a comeback: Can we stop it?
In the US, widespread vaccination halted the ongoing spread of measles more than 20 years ago, but recent outbreaks have flared in over 20 US states, leading to hospitalizations and at least two deaths. Measles is highly preventable - here's what you need to know.
Learning to live well with a persistent illness
Having a persistent illness is challenging. It means having to make changes and adjustments to accommodate your needs, but it does not have to mean giving up on everything you enjoy.
Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections
A 2026 study found that low vitamin D levels may increase the risk of hospitalization for respiratory infections (such as colds, flu, pneumonia, and bronchitis) by as much as 33%. Sunlight, foods containing vitamin D, and supplements help maintain healthy vitamin D levels.
Telltale signs of vaginal infections
Vaginal infections are highly common and often involve symptoms such as vaginal itching, burning, irritation, discharge, and odor. The most prevalent vaginal infections include bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, trichomoniasis, herpes simplex virus 2, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.
Can nasal irrigation help with winter colds and congestion?
Daily nasal irrigation (nasal rinses) may reduce symptom severity and the duration of a cold. It can also relieve the congestion caused by sinus infections and allergies. By means of a squeeze bottle, neti pot, or battery-powered system, saline is inserted into one nostril and flows out the other.
The health benefits of elderberry
Elderberry syrup or tea may help reduce the duration and severity of cold and flu symptoms, but the evidence for these benefits is uncertain. Claims that elderberry products can prevent viral infections or boost immunity are unproven.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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