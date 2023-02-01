How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Hearing Loss Archive
Articles
Hearing aids may reduce cognitive decline
A 2023 study suggests using hearing aids may reduce the risk of cognitive decline, especially in older adults with the highest risk of developing severe cognitive impairment.
Tips for getting used to over-the-counter hearing aids
For people who buy over-the-counter hearing aids, getting the devices is only a first step toward better hearing. It takes time to learn how to use, wear, and adjust the hearing aids, especially during the first two weeks. Tips to ease through this adjustment period include wearing devices at home for at least a few hours per day, and longer if possible; allowing soft sounds to be louder than normal at first; and learning to switch device settings for changes in environmental noise, such as going from a quiet street into a noisy restaurant.
First medication to treat uncontrolled nasal polyps
A new medication called dupilumab (Dupixent) may help reduce nasal polyps in people with recurring polyps and chronic sinusitis.
Why do I smell certain odors that aren’t real?
A distorted sense of smell is quite common as people age. Called dysosmia, it can make people smell odors that are not there or be highly sensitive to certain smells. While it’s not bothersome for most, people should see their doctor if the condition becomes persistent.
Why do my ears feel clogged?
Ears can feel clogged due to impacted earwax, swollen or blocked eustachian tubes, or hearing loss. If the sensation persists, a doctor should examine a person's ears and hearing.
Over-the-counter hearing aids: What we know so far
Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available in stores and online. They're regulated by the FDA, they don't require a prescription from a doctor, and they're cheaper than prescription hearing aids. But over-the-counter devices are not right for everyone. They're meant only for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Before buying a pair, a person should do some homework to find devices with the right fit and features, including a trial period that allows the buyer to return them if they aren't working out.
Hearing aids: Can they help thinking skills, too?
A 2022 review of dozens of randomized controlled trials and observational studies found that people who used hearing aids or cochlear implants had a 19% lower risk of cognitive decline, compared with people who didn't use the devices.
Seeing a surgeon?
A pre-surgery consultation with the surgeon can feel overwhelming. Many people are anxious and have questions about what's to come. Setting the right expectations on both sides can ease anxiety and help define a successful outcome.
Want to reduce your risk of dementia? Get your hearing checked today
Dementia occurs more often among older people with higher levels of hearing loss than among those with normal hearing. A new study found that wearing hearing aids reduced the risk for dementia in people who had significant hearing loss.
Do you pass the hearing test?
Approximately one in three people ages 65 to 74 has hearing loss, and nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing. Getting a hearing test is recommended to identify any hearing loss before it worsens and prescribe a hearing aid if needed. While hearing aids are traditionally expensive, new over-the-counter devices can make them more affordable for people with mild or moderate hearing loss.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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