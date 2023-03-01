Mind & Mood

Hearing aids: Can they help thinking skills, too?

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a hand holding a hearing aid in front of a woman slightly out of focus in the background

Hearing aids and similar devices may do more than help you detect sound better. A large analysis published online Dec. 5, 2022, by JAMA Neurology suggests the devices might play a role in protecting your thinking abilities. Scientists reviewed dozens of randomized controlled trials and observational studies that looked at the cognitive effects of hearing aids or cochlear implants (implanted devices that translate sounds into electrical signals and transmit them to the brain). The research involved more than 137,000 people who were followed from two to 25 years, depending on the study. Compared with people who didn't use the devices, people who did use them had a 19% lower risk of cognitive decline. Using the devices was also tied to a 3% improvement in cognitive test scores. Scientists say there could be many reasons for the associations. For example, it could be that hearing aids help people take part in conversations, staving off social isolation, which is associated with dementia. And since hearing aids are more accessible and affordable than ever, it might be time to consider getting a device if you notice a change in your hearing.

Image: © peakSTOCK/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Drugs for Alzheimer's disease featured image

Mind & Mood

Drugs for Alzheimer's disease
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label featured image

Staying Healthy

Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Brain and Cognitive Health Healthy Aging Hearing Loss

You might also be interested in…

Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment

If you think you might need a hearing checkup, you probably do. This Special Health Report, Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment, contains in-depth information on the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing loss. You'll learn how to prevent hearing loss and preserve the hearing you have now. You'll also learn about the latest advances in hearing aid technology and find out which kind of hearing device may be best for you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.