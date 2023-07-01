Tips for getting used to over-the-counter hearing aids

Hearing aids are more accessible and affordable than ever, thanks to a new category of FDA-approved devices. If you (or your family members) think you have mild to moderate hearing loss, you can buy over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids without seeing a doctor, going through hearing tests, or getting a prescription.

Scoring a pair of OTC devices is just the first step toward better hearing, however. It takes time to learn how to use, wear, and adjust them.