Diseases & Conditions

New thinking about tinnitus

Harvard Medical School scientists close in on a mysterious cause of ringing in the ears.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a doctor and patient sitting on opposite sides of a table; the woman is wearing headphones and is taking a hearing test

Experts have long debated the most common cause of tinnitus — a ringing, whooshing, roaring, or hissing in the ears without an external sound source. Some have maintained that tinnitus is triggered by hearing loss: with less sound coming in, the brain compensates by becoming hyperactive and generating a phantom noise.

But that theory hasn't explained the problem for people with normal hearing tests who still have tinnitus. What causes tinnitus in those cases?

Mounting evidence

Increasingly, Harvard Medical School scientists are finding evidence that some people have "hidden" hearing loss: damage to the auditory nerve — which carries sound signals from the ear to the brain — that isn't picked up by conventional tests.

Researchers first discovered the phenomenon in lab mice in 2009. "From there, it wasn't difficult to add two and two by suggesting that the loss of these nerve fibers in people with normal hearing tests could be associated with tinnitus," says Stéphane Maison, a tinnitus researcher and associate professor of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Harvard Medical School.

Subsequent studies began making the connection. The latest — believed to be the largest and most nuanced to date — was published Nov. 30, 2023, in Scientific Reports. Maison and his colleagues at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts Eye and Ear recruited almost 300 people (ages 18 to 72) with normal hearing tests who had chronic tinnitus, no tinnitus, or intermittent tinnitus.

Scientists measured participants' auditory nerve responses and brainstem activity. Compared with not having tinnitus, having chronic tinnitus was associated with a loss of auditory nerve fibers as well as increased brain activity. "That fits with the idea that as a result of hearing loss, the brain increases its activity, which is possibly why you perceive a tone or a sound that isn't there," Maison says.

What this means for treatment

For people with measurable hearing loss, getting hearing aids sometimes reduces the perception of tinnitus. But hearing aids aren't recommended for people with normal hearing test results — even if your doctor suspects hidden hearing loss — since we don't have tests outside of research labs to measure it.

Still, the new evidence linking hidden hearing loss and tinnitus offers hope for people with tinnitus. "When you have hidden hearing loss, only a portion of the auditory nerve has degenerated. Another portion remains alive for years or decades. And a number of experiments by others have found that it's possible to regenerate nerve fibers in animal models," Maison says. "If we can one day regenerate those fibers in humans, perhaps it might bring back missing information to the brain, reducing its hyperactivity and the perception of tinnitus."

Until that day comes — and it's unclear when or if it will — we have only limited ways to cope with the problem.

What you can do

If you have tinnitus despite a normal hearing test, report it to your primary care doctor or ear, nose, and throat specialist. In rare cases, the noise can be caused by a tumor or cyst pinching the auditory nerve, a buildup of earwax, or blood vessel damage. Sometimes treating underlying conditions like these can reduce or even eliminate the noise.

More often, we can only learn to how to live with or reduce tinnitus. The following strategies may help.

Distract your brain. Listening to white noise or nature sounds might make tinnitus seem quieter. Use a white noise machine, sleep headphones, earbuds, or a wearable sound-masking device.

Use mind-body therapies. Cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based tinnitus treatment, and biofeedback can help you redirect negative thoughts and emotions linked to tinnitus.

Join an online support group. Look for tinnitus groups on Facebook or through the American Tinnitus Association (www.ata.org; click on "Support"). You may pick up tips that work for other people, or at least feel empowered by camaraderie.

Reduce stress. Stress may increase both your perception of tinnitus and your reaction to it. Try yoga or tai chi to help manage stress; since you'll be concentrating on movement and breathing, you might not focus on the tinnitus as much.

Live a healthier lifestyle. Practice good sleep hygiene, exercise daily, and limit alcohol intake. Each one of those healthy habits can help reduce the frequency and intensity of tinnitus, and also reduce stress.

Consider trying bimodal stimulation. These new devices for home use provide two types of stimulation — for instance, sound along with gentle taps to the wrist delivered by a bracelet. "They aren't yet widely recommended as there's not enough evidence that they work, but preliminary results are encouraging," Maison says. "Ask your physician about your options."

Image: © Maica/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Hearing aid use linked to longer life featured image

Staying Healthy

Hearing aid use linked to longer life
Why is the ringing in my ears getting worse? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why is the ringing in my ears getting worse?
Hearing aids may reduce cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

Hearing aids may reduce cognitive decline
Hearing Loss

You might also be interested in…

Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment

If you think you might need a hearing checkup, you probably do. This Special Health Report, Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment, contains in-depth information on the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing loss. You'll learn how to prevent hearing loss and preserve the hearing you have now. You'll also learn about the latest advances in hearing aid technology and find out which kind of hearing device may be best for you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.