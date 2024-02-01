Diseases & Conditions
Why is the ringing in my ears getting worse?
Q. I'm in my 50s, and the occasional ringing in my ears I've had over the years has turned into a constant nuisance. Does tinnitus get worse with age?
A. It can, unfortunately. Indeed, the creeping hearing loss many of us experience with age is the most common cause of tinnitus, which can also generate a roaring, hissing, or buzzing sound in the ears. But an array of other factors can trigger or worsen the condition as well. These include exposure to loud noises; medications, especially certain antibiotics; ear infections; injuries such as whiplash or concussion; and high blood pressure.
Menopause-related estrogen decline is increasingly being linked to tinnitus as well. This may happen because estrogen helps maintain auditory pathways in the brain. It's also believed that sleep disturbances and mood changes common during menopause can worsen tinnitus. Most tinnitus doesn't need medical treatment, but see your doctor if it's in only one ear or doesn't get better. She can suggest strategies to ease your tinnitus as well as make sure a more serious problem isn't responsible for your symptoms.
