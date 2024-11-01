Two kinds of migraine involve visual disturbances, such as strange, flickering light patterns. One type is migraine with aura, caused by brain activity. The other is ocular migraine, caused by blood vessel problems in the eye. The attacks may or may not be accompanied by a headache. Drugs called triptans might help soothe migraine with aura. Doctors don't have a way to stop an ocular migraine attack as it's occurring. For many people, the only way to cope is resting and waiting until the symptoms go away.