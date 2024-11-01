How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Headache and migraine Archive
Articles
How to get rid of a sinus headache
A sinus headache usually stems from irritated, congested sinuses that create pressure and pain around the eyes, nose, or forehead. Relief often comes from easing inflammation and congestion with a mix of home measures and over-the-counter treatments.
A headache that starts in your neck
Pain that starts at the base of the skull and radiates to one side of the forehead may be a cervicogenic headache. These headaches are sometimes mistaken for tension headaches or migraines. Cervicogenic headaches originate from a problem around the top of the spine. Possible causes include a herniated disk, arthritis, or an injury, such as whiplash. Treatments include pain relievers, physical therapy, and injections of steroids or anesthetics.
What causes red wine headaches?
Red wine headaches are a common phenomenon. Scientists believe they're due to a flavonoid called quercetin, which may block a key enzyme that breaks down alcohol in the liver and allows the buildup of a chemical called acetaldehyde that can trigger headaches.
When vision problems are actually migraine attacks
Two kinds of migraine involve visual disturbances, such as strange, flickering light patterns. One type is migraine with aura, caused by brain activity. The other is ocular migraine, caused by blood vessel problems in the eye. The attacks may or may not be accompanied by a headache. Drugs called triptans might help soothe migraine with aura. Doctors don't have a way to stop an ocular migraine attack as it's occurring. For many people, the only way to cope is resting and waiting until the symptoms go away.
Not just another headache
Headaches happen to people every day, and about 4% of Americans report being bothered a great deal by them in the past three months. Only a tiny percentage of headaches indicate a serious underlying problem. Red-flag signs include headaches occurring with other symptoms; new headaches in people over 50; headaches that get worse with exercise, sex, coughing, or lying down; and "thunderclap" headaches that involve rapidly worsening head pain. People experiencing these signs should seek prompt medical attention.
These drugs might be best to relieve migraine pain
A 2024 analysis of 137 studies involving almost 90,000 people found that older drugs called triptans are more effective at stopping migraine pain in a moment of agony, compared with newer medications such as ditans and gepants.
How the stigma of migraine might hurt your health
Migraine can carry a certain stigma that unfairly marks individuals with the condition. A 2024 study suggested that such stigma might be tied to increased disability and reduced quality of life for people struggling with this debilitating disease. To cope with migraine stigma, it helps to talk to a psychologist or join a migraine support group, educate loved ones, and talk to one's boss regarding accommodations needed to cope with migraine on the job.
Antidepressants: Not just for mood disorders
Antidepressants influence the way brain chemicals regulate mood and other body functions and behaviors. Examples include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, such as fluoxetine (Prozac) and citalopram (Celexa); and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, such as venlafaxine (Effexor) and duloxetine (Cymbalta). Although the medications are commonly used to treat depression, sometimes they are used to treat other conditions such as insomnia, headaches, gynecological pain, or nerve pain.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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