Diabetes and metabolic health Archive

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Read More about How good is your cardiometabolic health - and what is that, anyway?
How good is your cardiometabolic health - and what is that, anyway?

How good is your cardiometabolic health - and what is that, anyway?

An analysis shows less than 7% of adults in the US meet the criteria for optimal cardiometabolic health. Taking small steps to help control and improve key risk factors can reduce the odds of a heart attack or stroke.

Read More about Diabetes mellitus overview
Diabetes mellitus overview

Diabetes mellitus overview
Read More about Reversing prediabetes may slash heart disease risk by half
Reversing prediabetes may slash heart disease risk by half

Reversing prediabetes may slash heart disease risk by half

People with prediabetes who successfully lower their blood sugar back to normal levels may cut their future risk of death due to heart disease by half, according to a 2025 study.

Read More about The best test to measure your diabetes risk
The best test to measure your diabetes risk

The best test to measure your diabetes risk

A hemoglobin HbA1c test is standard for anyone at risk for diabetes or anyone with diabetes. The HbA1c is a blood test that shows a person's average blood sugar levels over a three-month period.

Read More about Combining Mediterranean diet with other lifestyle changes offers extra protection against diabetes
Combining Mediterranean diet with other lifestyle changes offers extra protection against diabetes

Combining Mediterranean diet with other lifestyle changes offers extra protection against diabetes

In a 2025 study, people who followed a Mediterranean diet, reduced their calorie intake, exercised at least 150 minutes a week, and received weight-loss support lowered their diabetes risk and lost more weight than those who only followed a Mediterranean diet.

Read More about Exercise may lower risk of premature death among people with diabetes
Exercise may lower risk of premature death among people with diabetes

Exercise may lower risk of premature death among people with diabetes

A 2025 study suggested that people with diabetes who exercise regularly or in a "weekend warrior" pattern are significantly less likely to die earlier than peers who are inactive.

Read More about Lifestyle counseling may help men eat healthier and reduce their risk for diabetes
Lifestyle counseling may help men eat healthier and reduce their risk for diabetes

Lifestyle counseling may help men eat healthier and reduce their risk for diabetes

Overweight or obese men diagnosed with prediabetes who received counseling on healthy eating habits and online support significantly improved their diets and reduced their risk for developing diabetes, according to a 2025 study.

Read More about Women with diabetes may face more hidden heart damage
Women with diabetes may face more hidden heart damage

Women with diabetes may face more hidden heart damage

A 2025 study suggested that women with diabetes are nearly twice as likely as men to have hidden heart disease. These women might especially benefit from early screening for problems in the small blood vessels of the heart.

Read More about The case for watching your blood sugar
The case for watching your blood sugar

The case for watching your blood sugar

Being mindful of how various factors affect blood sugar levels can help people avoid fatigue, curb cravings, boost mood, and manage weight. Blood sugar spikes after people eat carbohydrate-heavy foods, soon dropping again. Eating balanced meals and snacks that include protein, fat, and carbohydrates can maintain more stable blood sugar levels. People can keep blood sugar levels consistent by timing meals, practicing portion control, prioritizing healthy foods, staying active, avoiding smoking, and keeping a food log.

Read More about Several risk factors in midlife may lead to dementia
Several risk factors in midlife may lead to dementia

Several risk factors in midlife may lead to dementia

Researchers have found that high blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking had the greatest association with the likelihood of a dementia diagnosis as people age. Managing these issues could offer protection.

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