Cholesterol and lipids Archive

Articles

Read More about Rethinking HDL cholesterol
Rethinking HDL cholesterol

Rethinking HDL cholesterol

The scientific understanding of HDL cholesterol has evolved in recent years, and many cardiologists now believe that HDL may be more of a bystander rather than a "good guy" that helps lower heart disease risk. While some types of HDL are great at plucking excess cholesterol from LDL and artery walls (a process referred to as reverse cholesterol transport) other types of HDL don't do this. In clinical trials, medications to raise HDL levels-including a drug specifically designed to improve reverse cholesterol transport-have not succeeded in lowering heart attacks and strokes.

Read More about How good is your cardiometabolic health - and what is that, anyway?
How good is your cardiometabolic health - and what is that, anyway?

How good is your cardiometabolic health - and what is that, anyway?

An analysis shows less than 7% of adults in the US meet the criteria for optimal cardiometabolic health. Taking small steps to help control and improve key risk factors can reduce the odds of a heart attack or stroke.

Read More about High cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia)
High cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia)

High cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia)
Read More about Beyond statins: New ways to lower LDL cholesterol
Beyond statins: New ways to lower LDL cholesterol

Beyond statins: New ways to lower LDL cholesterol

Two medications now in development, enlicitide and obicetrapib, can lower harmful LDL cholesterol and may be promising options for people who cannot tolerate statins or who still have high LDL despite their current treatment.

Read More about Is an apoB test a better way to check your cholesterol?
Is an apoB test a better way to check your cholesterol?

Is an apoB test a better way to check your cholesterol?

ApoB is a protein that attaches to harmful fat particles in the blood to form lipoproteins, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL). An apolipoprotein B (apoB) test counts the number of LDL particles in the bloodstream as well as other particles that can contribute to clogged arteries and heart attacks.

Read More about New evidence that polyphenol-rich foods help the heart
New evidence that polyphenol-rich foods help the heart

New evidence that polyphenol-rich foods help the heart

A 2025 study suggests that polyphenols, found in a wide range of plant foods, may have long-term benefits for the heart. Over an average of 11 years, people whose diets contained the most polyphenol-rich foods ranked lowest on scores of heart disease risk.

Read More about Gene-editing therapy lowers harmful blood fats in early study
Gene-editing therapy lowers harmful blood fats in early study

Gene-editing therapy lowers harmful blood fats in early study

A one-time infusion of a gene-editing therapy called CTX310 may safely lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, according to a small preliminary trial. The first-in-human study, published in 2025, included 15 people with uncontrolled LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, or both.

Read More about Stroke survivors may benefit from very low LDL levels
Stroke survivors may benefit from very low LDL levels

Stroke survivors may benefit from very low LDL levels

For stroke survivors, reaching a very low LDL (bad) cholesterol level may reduce their risk of future strokes and other cardiovascular problems, according to a 2025 study.

Read More about Reclining and lying down: More risky than sitting for heart health?
Reclining and lying down: More risky than sitting for heart health?

Reclining and lying down: More risky than sitting for heart health?

Reclining and lying down may be linked to worse cardiovascular health while short bouts of sitting or standing may reduce cardiovascular risk, according to a 2025 study.

Read More about Social media posts about statins: Sorting fact from fiction
Social media posts about statins: Sorting fact from fiction

Social media posts about statins: Sorting fact from fiction

Social media posts tend to exaggerate side effects (such as muscle aches and memory problems) associated with statins and may spread invalid information about these drugs. This misinformation is a major threat to public health, according to a 2025 article.

Result 1 - 10 of 247
Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.