How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Cholesterol and lipids Archive
Articles
Rethinking HDL cholesterol
The scientific understanding of HDL cholesterol has evolved in recent years, and many cardiologists now believe that HDL may be more of a bystander rather than a "good guy" that helps lower heart disease risk. While some types of HDL are great at plucking excess cholesterol from LDL and artery walls (a process referred to as reverse cholesterol transport) other types of HDL don't do this. In clinical trials, medications to raise HDL levels-including a drug specifically designed to improve reverse cholesterol transport-have not succeeded in lowering heart attacks and strokes.
How good is your cardiometabolic health - and what is that, anyway?
An analysis shows less than 7% of adults in the US meet the criteria for optimal cardiometabolic health. Taking small steps to help control and improve key risk factors can reduce the odds of a heart attack or stroke.
Beyond statins: New ways to lower LDL cholesterol
Two medications now in development, enlicitide and obicetrapib, can lower harmful LDL cholesterol and may be promising options for people who cannot tolerate statins or who still have high LDL despite their current treatment.
Is an apoB test a better way to check your cholesterol?
ApoB is a protein that attaches to harmful fat particles in the blood to form lipoproteins, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL). An apolipoprotein B (apoB) test counts the number of LDL particles in the bloodstream as well as other particles that can contribute to clogged arteries and heart attacks.
New evidence that polyphenol-rich foods help the heart
A 2025 study suggests that polyphenols, found in a wide range of plant foods, may have long-term benefits for the heart. Over an average of 11 years, people whose diets contained the most polyphenol-rich foods ranked lowest on scores of heart disease risk.
Gene-editing therapy lowers harmful blood fats in early study
A one-time infusion of a gene-editing therapy called CTX310 may safely lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, according to a small preliminary trial. The first-in-human study, published in 2025, included 15 people with uncontrolled LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, or both.
Stroke survivors may benefit from very low LDL levels
For stroke survivors, reaching a very low LDL (bad) cholesterol level may reduce their risk of future strokes and other cardiovascular problems, according to a 2025 study.
Reclining and lying down: More risky than sitting for heart health?
Reclining and lying down may be linked to worse cardiovascular health while short bouts of sitting or standing may reduce cardiovascular risk, according to a 2025 study.
Social media posts about statins: Sorting fact from fiction
Social media posts tend to exaggerate side effects (such as muscle aches and memory problems) associated with statins and may spread invalid information about these drugs. This misinformation is a major threat to public health, according to a 2025 article.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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