How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Artificial intelligence and digital health technologies Archive
Articles
A Christmas Eve memory: Science leads to cures
Science has made astonishing progress in the past 60 years in many areas. Examples include the ability to repair certain defective genes, use stem cells to treat certain diseases, detect and fight many cancers, fight viruses with medications, make organ transplants work, and prevent disease with vaccines and lifestyle changes. Thanks to technological advances, doctors can also see clearly inside the body and use artificial intelligence to speed the development of new medications.
Can A.I. help us find a dementia cure?
Doctors are optimistic that artificial intelligence (A.I.) will one day play a role in curing and preventing Alzheimer's disease. One example of A.I.'s application is its use in helping scientists learn how certain molecules might cause Alzheimer's.
How is artificial intelligence helping us learn about the body?
Artificial intelligence (A.I.) has made an astonishing breakthrough in our understanding of certain biological processes. A.I. has now determined the structure of nearly all proteins in humans, plants, and animals and is exploring the way they interact with each other and with other molecules. This understanding is considered the key to biological medicine, a code that scientists have never been able to crack completely. These advances are expected to speed the development of many potent medicines, vaccines, and cures for some diseases.
Artificial intelligence in prostate cancer
Artificial intelligence (A.I.) has made significant strides in helping doctors better diagnose and treat prostate cancer. A.I. uses mainly software programs that apply complex computational algorithms to improve precision and efficiency in diagnosis, treatment, and management. Three areas where A.I. will likely have the most impact are examining prostate biopsies with greater insight, finding hard-to-see tumors on MRI images, and determining which men undergoing radiation may also benefit from androgen deprivation therapy.
Artificial intelligence in cardiology
The American Heart Association's first-ever scientific statement on artificial intelligence (A.I.) in cardiology explores how the technology may improve how doctors prevent, detect, and treat heart disease. For example, A.I. data from patch monitors may predict who will develop potentially serious heart rhythms. Applying A.I. tools to a single chest x-ray may predict a person's risk of heart attack and other serious health problems.
A.I.'s promise for women's health
Artificial intelligence, or A.I., has been used in women's health care for decades. A.I. helps detect and track breast cancer, endometriosis, fibroids, cervical precancers, and other conditions. A.I.-driven mammography software may reveal more breast cancers than radiologists detect alone. A.I. may soon streamline women's breast cancer risk assessment scores to aid screening. Experts once predicted that A.I. would replace radiologists, but that hasn't happened and isn't likely, according to Harvard specialists.
Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?
When a study asked doctors and artificial intelligence to respond to selected patient questions, a chatbot received higher ratings for empathy and quality. But a closer look at the research spotlights important limitations and findings.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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