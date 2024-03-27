Artificial intelligence and digital health technologies Archive

Articles

Read More about A Christmas Eve memory: Science leads to cures
A Christmas Eve memory: Science leads to cures

A Christmas Eve memory: Science leads to cures

Science has made astonishing progress in the past 60 years in many areas. Examples include the ability to repair certain defective genes, use stem cells to treat certain diseases, detect and fight many cancers, fight viruses with medications, make organ transplants work, and prevent disease with vaccines and lifestyle changes. Thanks to technological advances, doctors can also see clearly inside the body and use artificial intelligence to speed the development of new medications.

Read More about Can A.I. help us find a dementia cure?
Can A.I. help us find a dementia cure?

Can A.I. help us find a dementia cure?

Doctors are optimistic that artificial intelligence (A.I.) will one day play a role in curing and preventing Alzheimer's disease. One example of A.I.'s application is its use in helping scientists learn how certain molecules might cause Alzheimer's.

Read More about How is artificial intelligence helping us learn about the body?
How is artificial intelligence helping us learn about the body?

How is artificial intelligence helping us learn about the body?

Artificial intelligence (A.I.) has made an astonishing breakthrough in our understanding of certain biological processes. A.I. has now determined the structure of nearly all proteins in humans, plants, and animals and is exploring the way they interact with each other and with other molecules. This understanding is considered the key to biological medicine, a code that scientists have never been able to crack completely. These advances are expected to speed the development of many potent medicines, vaccines, and cures for some diseases.

Read More about Artificial intelligence in prostate cancer
Artificial intelligence in prostate cancer

Artificial intelligence in prostate cancer

Artificial intelligence (A.I.) has made significant strides in helping doctors better diagnose and treat prostate cancer. A.I. uses mainly software programs that apply complex computational algorithms to improve precision and efficiency in diagnosis, treatment, and management. Three areas where A.I. will likely have the most impact are examining prostate biopsies with greater insight, finding hard-to-see tumors on MRI images, and determining which men undergoing radiation may also benefit from androgen deprivation therapy.

Read More about Artificial intelligence in cardiology
Artificial intelligence in cardiology

Artificial intelligence in cardiology

The American Heart Association's first-ever scientific statement on artificial intelligence (A.I.) in cardiology explores how the technology may improve how doctors prevent, detect, and treat heart disease. For example, A.I. data from patch monitors may predict who will develop potentially serious heart rhythms. Applying A.I. tools to a single chest x-ray may predict a person's risk of heart attack and other serious health problems.

Read More about A.I.'s promise for women's health
A.I.'s promise for women's health

A.I.'s promise for women's health

Artificial intelligence, or A.I., has been used in women's health care for decades. A.I. helps detect and track breast cancer, endometriosis, fibroids, cervical precancers, and other conditions. A.I.-driven mammography software may reveal more breast cancers than radiologists detect alone. A.I. may soon streamline women's breast cancer risk assessment scores to aid screening. Experts once predicted that A.I. would replace radiologists, but that hasn't happened and isn't likely, according to Harvard specialists.

Read More about Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?
Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?

Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?

When a study asked doctors and artificial intelligence to respond to selected patient questions, a chatbot received higher ratings for empathy and quality. But a closer look at the research spotlights important limitations and findings.

Result 1 - 7 of 7
Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.