Artificial intelligence (A.I.) has made an astonishing breakthrough in our understanding of certain biological processes. A.I. has now determined the structure of nearly all proteins in humans, plants, and animals and is exploring the way they interact with each other and with other molecules. This understanding is considered the key to biological medicine, a code that scientists have never been able to crack completely. These advances are expected to speed the development of many potent medicines, vaccines, and cures for some diseases.