Men's Health
Artificial intelligence in prostate cancer
This technology uses computer program algorithms to help doctors diagnose and treat their patients.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Artificial intelligence (A.I.) has recently become a buzzword in so many aspects of our lives, but it has been used to some degree in health care for a while. One area of health care where A.I. has made significant strides is the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.
"We are just at the tip of the iceberg of utilizing A.I. for prostate cancer," says Dr. David D. Yang, a radiation oncologist with Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "So far, it has been shown to help improve the care for men with prostate cancer in limited, yet effective ways."
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
