Women's Health
A.I.'s promise for women's health
Artificial intelligence is fueling early detection and preventive strategies that could improve your well-being.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Reading a mammogram is a test in discerning overlapping shadows. Since cancer shows up on mammography images as white areas — just like glandular breast tissue — a radiologist's challenge becomes teasing out what's normal from what's not.
But radiologists have a secret weapon: artificial intelligence (A.I.). For years, mammograms have incorporated a technology called computer-aided detection that can flag spots with abnormal cells the human eye sometimes misses. The newest forms of A.I. continue to refine these abilities in ways that may be benefiting countless women.
