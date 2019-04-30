Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands
Maureen Salamon
Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later covered health and medicine for a wide variety of websites, magazines, and hospitals. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, CNN.com, WebMD, Medscape and HealthDay, among other major outlets. Maureen earned a BA in print journalism from Penn State University.
Posts by Maureen Salamon
Staying Healthy
Exercising with your spouse might add up to less movement
Exercise & Fitness
Yoga skepticism
Staying Healthy
Caregiving crisis
Diseases & Conditions
Be a bladder boss
Women's Health
The latest thinking on drinking
Staying Healthy
Noise exposure may raise risks of cardiovascular problems
Women's Health
Energy drinks before pregnancy may raise odds of high blood pressure while pregnant
Child & Teen Health
Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions
Staying Healthy
Soleful aging
Women's Health
Building blocks
Diseases & Conditions
The wide-ranging effects of psoriasis
Staying Healthy
Afraid to visit the doctor?
Staying Healthy
Night owls may face higher diabetes risks
Nutrition
Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain
Staying Healthy
Toothbrushing tied to lower pneumonia rates in hospitalized patients
Staying Healthy
Ready to give up the lead vest?
Heart Health
Replacing sitting with any other activity may enhance heart health
Heart Health
Switching out just a serving of processed meats may boost cardiovascular health
Mind & Mood
Too much TV might be bad for your brain
Mind & Mood
Not just good for the soul
Women's Health
Fibroids: Not just a young woman's problem
Pain
Why does my back ache?
Staying Healthy
Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry
Diseases & Conditions
One more reason to brush your teeth?
Recent Blog Articles
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Your amazing parathyroid glands