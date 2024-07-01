Heart Health
Artificial intelligence in cardiology
By analyzing data from monitoring devices and routine tests, this technology holds the promise of uncovering serious heart problems sooner.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
How can artificial intelligence (A.I.) improve how doctors prevent, detect, and treat heart disease? The American Heart Association's first-ever scientific statement on this topic explores the current limitations and future promise of the burgeoning technology.
Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Jagmeet Singh, author of Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, and the Reinvention of Medicine, served as a reviewer for the statement, which was published April 2, 2024, in Circulation. As a cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in A.I., digital health, and medical device technology, he's optimistic that A.I. tools can improve how doctors care for people with heart disease (see "Understanding artificial intelligence"). "But for that to happen, we'll need to disseminate this technology equitably, as we learn cost-effective strategies during the transition to new models of caring for patients," he says.
