Artificial intelligence in cardiology

How can artificial intelligence (A.I.) improve how doctors prevent, detect, and treat heart disease? The American Heart Association's first-ever scientific statement on this topic explores the current limitations and future promise of the burgeoning technology.

Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Jagmeet Singh, author of Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, and the Reinvention of Medicine, served as a reviewer for the statement, which was published April 2, 2024, in Circulation. As a cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in A.I., digital health, and medical device technology, he's optimistic that A.I. tools can improve how doctors care for people with heart disease (see "Understanding artificial intelligence"). "But for that to happen, we'll need to disseminate this technology equitably, as we learn cost-effective strategies during the transition to new models of caring for patients," he says.