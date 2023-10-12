photo of Gregory Curfman, MD

Gregory Curfman, MD

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Former Editor-in-Chief, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Gregory Curfman is Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and former editor-in-chief of Harvard Health Publishing. He is also on the affiliated faculty of Harvard Law School. Before joining Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. Curfman was the Executive Editor of The New England Journal of Medicine, which has the highest impact factor of any medical journal.

Dr. Curfman is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology. He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and trained in internal medicine and cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He directed the Coronary Care Unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Cardiovascular Health Center, a heart disease prevention program at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Posts by Gregory Curfman, MD

New cures for hepatitis C — but are they affordable? featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

New cures for hepatitis C — but are they affordable?
Exercise: You may need less than you think featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

Exercise: You may need less than you think
The very high cost of very low cholesterol featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

The very high cost of very low cholesterol
What “off-label” use of a drug really is, and why you need to know about it featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

What “off-label” use of a drug really is, and why you need to know about it
A promising new treatment for high triglycerides featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

A promising new treatment for high triglycerides
FDA strengthens warning that NSAIDs increase heart attack and stroke risk featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

FDA strengthens warning that NSAIDs increase heart attack and stroke risk
Combination of a cholesterol-lowering statin and ezetimibe lowers risk of a heart attack or stroke featured image

Heart Health

Combination of a cholesterol-lowering statin and ezetimibe lowers risk of a heart attack or stroke
Report proposes new “vital signs” to measure the nation’s health featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

Report proposes new “vital signs” to measure the nation’s health
Draft recommendations on screening mammography continue to stir debate featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

Draft recommendations on screening mammography continue to stir debate
Experimental new vaccine may help in the fight against shingles featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

Experimental new vaccine may help in the fight against shingles
Everywhere, hospitals are merging — but why should you care? featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

Everywhere, hospitals are merging — but why should you care?
Are you 65 or older? Get two vaccinations against pneumonia featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

Are you 65 or older? Get two vaccinations against pneumonia
PCSK9 inhibitors: a major advance in cholesterol-lowering drug therapy featured image

Heart Health

PCSK9 inhibitors: a major advance in cholesterol-lowering drug therapy
Will the Supreme Court send Obamacare into a death spiral? featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

Will the Supreme Court send Obamacare into a death spiral?
Children who eat peanuts at an early age may prevent peanut allergies featured image

Child & Teen Health

Children who eat peanuts at an early age may prevent peanut allergies
New vaccine is an important advance in stopping cervical and other HPV-related cancers featured image

Gregory Curfman, MD

New vaccine is an important advance in stopping cervical and other HPV-related cancers
For joggers, less may be more featured image

Exercise & Fitness

For joggers, less may be more
