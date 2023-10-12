Recent Blog Articles
Gregory Curfman, MD
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Former Editor-in-Chief, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Gregory Curfman is Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and former editor-in-chief of Harvard Health Publishing. He is also on the affiliated faculty of Harvard Law School. Before joining Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. Curfman was the Executive Editor of The New England Journal of Medicine, which has the highest impact factor of any medical journal.
Dr. Curfman is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology. He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and trained in internal medicine and cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He directed the Coronary Care Unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Cardiovascular Health Center, a heart disease prevention program at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Posts by Gregory Curfman, MD
Gregory Curfman, MD
New cures for hepatitis C — but are they affordable?
Gregory Curfman, MD
Exercise: You may need less than you think
Gregory Curfman, MD
The very high cost of very low cholesterol
Gregory Curfman, MD
What “off-label” use of a drug really is, and why you need to know about it
Gregory Curfman, MD
A promising new treatment for high triglycerides
Gregory Curfman, MD
FDA strengthens warning that NSAIDs increase heart attack and stroke risk
Heart Health
Combination of a cholesterol-lowering statin and ezetimibe lowers risk of a heart attack or stroke
Gregory Curfman, MD
Report proposes new “vital signs” to measure the nation’s health
Gregory Curfman, MD
Draft recommendations on screening mammography continue to stir debate
Gregory Curfman, MD
Experimental new vaccine may help in the fight against shingles
Gregory Curfman, MD
Everywhere, hospitals are merging — but why should you care?
Gregory Curfman, MD
Are you 65 or older? Get two vaccinations against pneumonia
Heart Health
PCSK9 inhibitors: a major advance in cholesterol-lowering drug therapy
Gregory Curfman, MD
Will the Supreme Court send Obamacare into a death spiral?
Child & Teen Health
Children who eat peanuts at an early age may prevent peanut allergies
Gregory Curfman, MD
New vaccine is an important advance in stopping cervical and other HPV-related cancers
Exercise & Fitness
For joggers, less may be more
