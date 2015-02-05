Exercise & Fitness

For joggers, less may be more

By , Assistant Professor of Medicine, Former Editor-in-Chief, Harvard Health Publishing

Jogging is one of those activities that seem to perfectly embody the concept of healthy physical activity. I know people who run for an hour or more a day. I admire their commitment to physical activity and sometimes envy their seeming good health. But a new study from Denmark has me rethinking the benefits of strenuous jogging.

Researchers with the ongoing Copenhagen City Heart Study have been following the health of more than 1,000 joggers and 400 healthy but inactive non-joggers. Between 2001 and 2014, 156 of these study participants died. Using the death rate of the sedentary non-joggers as a point of comparison, the researchers found that the death rate of light joggers was 90% lower than that of the non-joggers, while that of moderate joggers was about 60% lower. Here’s the big surprise: the death rate for strenuous joggers was no different than that of sedentary non-joggers. This kind of relationship is known as a U-shaped curve (see figure).

Association bt jogging & deatIn this study, jogging for just an hour a week was associated with a significantly lower death rate. The most beneficial combination was jogging at a slow or moderate pace two to three times a week, for a total of 60 to 145 minutes across the week. These results were published in the February 5, 2015 Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Exercise activation

This is just one study among hundreds that have looked at the link between exercise and mortality. It certainly isn’t a stop-the-presses kind of study, nor should this study alone change the current recommendations for physical activity — 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week. But it does make me think about how much exercise, and what kind, is best.

The Copenhagen City Heart Study results certainly help debunk the “no pain, no gain” myth associated with exercise. Slow- to moderate-pace jogging for 20 minutes three times a week should be a no-pain activity for many, and comes with a clear gain.

The current U.S. exercise guidelines have some strong science behind them. But they are daunting to many people, leading some to forgo exercise entirely. The message from this study and others is that lower amounts of activity that are manageable as part of a normal lifestyle can still have significant health benefits.

I believe that physical activity is at the core of what is called health activation. This is a process in which an individual actively thinks more about his or her health and begins doing things to improve it. Becoming more physically active focuses a person’s attention on his or her health better than any other approach.

How do we get more people “activated”? Letting more of them know that even a little bit of activity is better than none is a step in that direction. And if the Copenhagen results hold up, we can walk or lightly jog in that direction, and need not run full tilt toward it.

About the Author

photo of Gregory Curfman, MD

Gregory Curfman, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Former Editor-in-Chief, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Gregory Curfman is Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and former editor-in-chief of Harvard Health Publishing. He is also on the affiliated faculty of Harvard Law School. Before joining Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Gregory Curfman, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain?
Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?
Motorcycle rallies and organ donation: A curious connection featured image

Staying Healthy

Motorcycle rallies and organ donation: A curious connection
Medical Research

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.