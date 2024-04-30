Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Daniel Pendick
Former Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
Daniel Pendick is a former executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as editor and chief writer for the Cleveland Clinic Men’s Health Advisor and Mt. Sinai School of Medicine’s Focus On Healthy Aging. Dan earned a master of arts degree in the history of science and medicine from the University of Wisconsin in 1992, and was a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT in 1998–99. He is also a lecturer in the Professional Writing Program at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he teaches the next generation of physicians and biomedical researchers how to communicate more effectively with each other and the general public.
Daniel Pendick
Mediterranean diet may prevent breast cancer, but there are other reasons to pour on the olive oil
Men's Health
Is treating “low T” really safe and effective?
Heart Health
CPR during cardiac arrest: someone’s life is in your hands
New recommendations aim to improve safety of pain-relieving spinal steroid injections
An apple a day may not keep the doctor away, but it’s a healthy choice anyway
Heart Health
Peanuts linked to same heart, longevity benefits as more pricey nuts
Can an app help you lose weight?
Heart Health
Some home blood pressure monitors aren’t accurate
Advice you may not hear from your doctor: Don’t go out in the sun without protection
For women on osteoporosis drug “holiday,” bone testing at one year offers little benefit
Most headache-related brain scans aren’t needed
After hip fracture, exercise at home boosts day-to-day function
Heart Health
Mediterranean-style diet linked to healthier arteries throughout the body
Treating severe snoring can help with tough-to-control blood pressure
Heart Health
PET scans peer into the heart of dementia
Study suggests testing bone health in older people less often may be safe
Cancer
Prostate cancer trajectory set early
Cancer
Prostate cancer lives as it is born: slow-growing and benign or fast-growing and dangerous
6 self-help tips for hemorrhoid flare-ups
Straight talk needed to choose health care at the end of life
Cancer
Genetic testing to guide prostate removal: too soon to know if it helps
Men's Health
Healthy fats may fight early-stage prostate cancer
Heart Health
Sodium still high in fast food and processed foods
Heart Health
New study links L-carnitine in red meat to heart disease
