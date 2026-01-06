Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and supplements Archive

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Read More about Vitamin B6 flies under the radar: Are you getting enough?
Vitamin B6 flies under the radar: Are you getting enough?

Vitamin B6 flies under the radar: Are you getting enough?

Vitamin B6 helps with the body's enzyme reactions, immune system health, brain chemicals, and more, but it doesn't get a lot of attention. The body can't synthesize it, so people need to get it from food, and a recent study found that a surprisingly high percentage of people may be deficient in vitamin B6.

Read More about Vitamin B12 deficiency can be sneaky and harmful
Vitamin B12 deficiency can be sneaky and harmful

Vitamin B12 deficiency can be sneaky and harmful

Like most vitamins, B12 can't be made by the body and must be gotten from food or supplements. A B12 deficiency -- which might stem from a vegan or vegetarian diet, or problems with absorption due to weight loss surgery or aging -- can seriously harm nerves, mood, thinking, energy, and more.

Read More about Don't buy into brain health supplements
Don't buy into brain health supplements

Don't buy into brain health supplements

Brain health supplements purport to enhance memory and improve attention and focus. But no robust scientific evidence backs up those claims. The FDA doesn't oversee supplement testing, so manufacturers do not need to prove products are effective.

Read More about Are certain fruits healthier than others?
Are certain fruits healthier than others?

Are certain fruits healthier than others?

Most people have heard the nutritional recommendation to eat five servings of fruit per day. But are some fruits better for you than others? Is it okay to eat dried or frozen fruit, or to drink fruit juice? Does it have to be organic?

Read More about Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?
Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?

Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?

A 2025 study suggests that very low levels of lithium in the brain might be linked to Alzheimer's disease. In mice, certain lithium supplements seemed to protect memory and the brain. But scientists don't yet know if lithium pills are safe or helpful for people.

Read More about Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections
Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections

Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections

A 2026 study found that low vitamin D levels may increase the risk of hospitalization for respiratory infections (such as colds, flu, pneumonia, and bronchitis) by as much as 33%. Sunlight, foods containing vitamin D, and supplements help maintain healthy vitamin D levels.

Read More about The health benefits of elderberry
The health benefits of elderberry

The health benefits of elderberry

Elderberry syrup or tea may help reduce the duration and severity of cold and flu symptoms, but the evidence for these benefits is uncertain. Claims that elderberry products can prevent viral infections or boost immunity are unproven.

Read More about Can saw palmetto treat an enlarged prostate?
Can saw palmetto treat an enlarged prostate?

Can saw palmetto treat an enlarged prostate?

Saw palmetto is a popular "natural" choice for urinary symptoms from an enlarged prostate, but high-quality studies show little or no real benefit. Men are urged to talk with a doctor first, both to rule out serious causes and avoid misplaced hope.

Read More about Why do I bruise so easily?
Why do I bruise so easily?

Why do I bruise so easily?

As we get older, noticeable bruises are usually related to thinning skin and increasing fragility of the tiny blood vessels in the outer layer of skin. There is not much people can do about this, but they should see their doctors if bruising is excessive or becomes painful.

Read More about Should you take a magnesium supplement to lower your blood pressure?
Should you take a magnesium supplement to lower your blood pressure?

Should you take a magnesium supplement to lower your blood pressure?

Taking magnesium supplements has become popular in recent years, and some evidence suggests this practice may help lower blood pressure, especially for those with high blood pressure or low magnesium levels. But a healthy diet is a better way for people to ensure they're getting enough of this essential nutrient.

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