Prebiotics & probiotics Archive

Articles

Read More about Probiotics and prebiotics: what's really important
Probiotics and prebiotics: what's really important

Probiotics and prebiotics: what's really important
Read More about The lowdown on vaginal TLC
The lowdown on vaginal TLC

The lowdown on vaginal TLC

Substances women eat, drink, or use can support or detract from vaginal health. The vagina's microbiome includes trillions of healthy bacteria that inhibit harmful bacteria. Certain conditions, such as an infection called bacterial vaginosis, indicate a harmful shift in the vaginal microbiome. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains benefit the vagina by tamping down inflammation. Other vagina-friendly foods include yogurt and soy. Staying well hydrated helps ward off dryness. Smoking or douching, however, can harm vaginal health.

Read More about Probiotics — even inactive ones — may relieve IBS symptoms
Probiotics — even inactive ones — may relieve IBS symptoms

Probiotics — even inactive ones — may relieve IBS symptoms

People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may take probiotics to try to restore the balance of bacteria in their gastrointestinal tract. A recent study found that an inactive form of a probiotic (which has some advantages over active versions) helped improve symptoms and quality of life in test subjects.

Read More about Eating during COVID-19: Improve your mood and lower stress
Eating during COVID-19: Improve your mood and lower stress

Eating during COVID-19: Improve your mood and lower stress

Staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging for everyone, and the increased anxiety (and boredom) can cause people to abandon their healthy eating intentions and snack on whatever is around. But with a little thought and planning, you can continue to make good food choices and maybe even boost your mood and immunity.

Read More about Microbiome: The first 1,000 days
Microbiome: The first 1,000 days

Microbiome: The first 1,000 days
Read More about Probiotics for bipolar disorder mania
Probiotics for bipolar disorder mania

Probiotics for bipolar disorder mania
Result 1 - 6 of 6
Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.