Allan Walker, MD
Contributor
Allan Walker is a Professor of Pediatrics and the Conrad Taff Professor of Nutrition Emeritus at Harvard Medical School (HMS) and Professor of Nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health. He is the Chairman of the Division of Nutrition and an Investigator in the Mucosal Immunology and Biology Laboratory at the Massachusetts General Hospital for Children (MGHfC). He re-established Nutrition as a discipline at Harvard Medical School and now coordinates clinical and basic research projects in nutrition at HMS and its teaching hospitals. His research interests include defining the role of initial bacterial colonization in the development of intestinal host defense and determining the protective effects of breastfeeding in the prevention of disease in neonates.
Posts by Allan Walker, MD
Allan Walker, MD
Supporting your newborn's health: Intestinal colonization after elective cesarean section
Allan Walker, MD
Microbiome: The first 1,000 days
