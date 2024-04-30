Contributor

Dr. Marcelo Campos works as a primary care doctor at Atrius Health. He is a lecturer at Harvard Medical School and a clinical assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Campos completed medical school in Brazil and a family medicine residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. He is the chief of internal medicine and family medicine at the downtown Boston location of Harvard Vanguard. His interests are immigrant health, LGBTQ health, opioid use disorders, and lifestyle medicine.