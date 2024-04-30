photo of Marcelo Campos, MD

Marcelo Campos, MD

Contributor

Dr. Marcelo Campos works as a primary care doctor at Atrius Health. He is a lecturer at Harvard Medical School and a clinical assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Campos completed medical school in Brazil and a family medicine residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. He is the chief of internal medicine and family medicine at the downtown Boston location of Harvard Vanguard. His interests are immigrant health, LGBTQ health, opioid use disorders, and lifestyle medicine.

Posts by Marcelo Campos, MD

Constantly clearing your throat? Here's what to try featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Constantly clearing your throat? Here's what to try
Food allergy, intolerance, or sensitivity: What’s the difference, and why does it matter? featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

Food allergy, intolerance, or sensitivity: What’s the difference, and why does it matter?
Acne: What you need to know featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

Acne: What you need to know
6 steps toward a successful exercise resolution featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

6 steps toward a successful exercise resolution
Alcohol use disorder: When is drinking a problem? featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

Alcohol use disorder: When is drinking a problem?
What is keto flu? featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

What is keto flu?
Orthorexia: The extreme quest for a healthy diet featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

Orthorexia: The extreme quest for a healthy diet
Lifestyle change as precision medicine featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

Lifestyle change as precision medicine
Probiotics for bipolar disorder mania featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

Probiotics for bipolar disorder mania
Lyme disease: Resolving the “Lyme wars” featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

Lyme disease: Resolving the “Lyme wars”
Apple cider vinegar... for heartburn? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Apple cider vinegar... for heartburn?
Is adrenal fatigue

Marcelo Campos, MD

Is adrenal fatigue "real"?
Answer these 5 questions to help make your New Year’s resolutions stick featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Answer these 5 questions to help make your New Year’s resolutions stick
Leaky gut: What is it, and what does it mean for you? featured image

Marcelo Campos, MD

Leaky gut: What is it, and what does it mean for you?
Result 1 - 14 of 14

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.