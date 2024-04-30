Recent Blog Articles
Marcelo Campos, MD
Contributor
Dr. Marcelo Campos works as a primary care doctor at Atrius Health. He is a lecturer at Harvard Medical School and a clinical assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Campos completed medical school in Brazil and a family medicine residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. He is the chief of internal medicine and family medicine at the downtown Boston location of Harvard Vanguard. His interests are immigrant health, LGBTQ health, opioid use disorders, and lifestyle medicine.
Posts by Marcelo Campos, MD
Diseases & Conditions
Constantly clearing your throat? Here's what to try
Marcelo Campos, MD
Food allergy, intolerance, or sensitivity: What’s the difference, and why does it matter?
Marcelo Campos, MD
Acne: What you need to know
Marcelo Campos, MD
6 steps toward a successful exercise resolution
Marcelo Campos, MD
Alcohol use disorder: When is drinking a problem?
Marcelo Campos, MD
What is keto flu?
Marcelo Campos, MD
Orthorexia: The extreme quest for a healthy diet
Marcelo Campos, MD
Lifestyle change as precision medicine
Marcelo Campos, MD
Probiotics for bipolar disorder mania
Marcelo Campos, MD
Lyme disease: Resolving the “Lyme wars”
Diseases & Conditions
Apple cider vinegar... for heartburn?
Marcelo Campos, MD
Is adrenal fatigue "real"?
Exercise & Fitness
Answer these 5 questions to help make your New Year’s resolutions stick
Marcelo Campos, MD
Leaky gut: What is it, and what does it mean for you?
