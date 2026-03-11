How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Joint pain Archive
Articles
What is the "gout diet"?
A plant-forward, varied diet can help people manage gout. Other helpful steps are to lose weight if needed, stay hydrated, avoid overeating and excessive alcohol, and take medications as prescribed. Small, sustainable changes can mean fewer flares and better quality of life.
Don't let ankle arthritis slow you down
Ankle osteoarthritis is often the consequence of old ankle injuries, such as sprains or fractures, that alter joint alignment. Treatment focuses on restoring mobility, strength, and proper alignment through targeted exercises, supportive footwear, orthotics, and braces.
Got hand pain? Try these kitchen hacks
Hand pain doesn't have to mean giving up cooking. Simple strategies that focus on joint protection and ergonomics (use of tools that are comfortable and easy to operate) can help reduce strain. Many gadgets are available to help people perform basic kitchen tasks without pain.
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
Osteoporosis, age-related disc degeneration, and poor posture can cause or worsen a curved upper spine (hyperkyphosis). Maintaining bone health and strengthening the muscles responsible for good posture can help to slow the development of a curved spine.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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