How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Colds and flu Archive
Articles
The health benefits of elderberry
Elderberry syrup or tea may help reduce the duration and severity of cold and flu symptoms, but the evidence for these benefits is uncertain. Claims that elderberry products can prevent viral infections or boost immunity are unproven.
Can nasal irrigation help with winter colds and congestion?
Daily nasal irrigation (nasal rinses) may reduce symptom severity and the duration of a cold. It can also relieve the congestion caused by sinus infections and allergies. By means of a squeeze bottle, neti pot, or battery-powered system, saline is inserted into one nostril and flows out the other.
What are the health benefits of elderberry?
Elderberry syrup or tea may help reduce the duration and severity of cold and flu symptoms. But the evidence for these benefits is uncertain, since the studies are small and most did not compare elderberry to standard treatments. Claims that elderberry products can prevent viral infections or boost immunity are unproven. Elderberry supplements appear to be relatively safe; in clinical trials, effects such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea were mild and rare.
The complicated risks of simple cold remedies
Over-the-counter cold remedies can be helpful, but they must be carefully considered before use. They contain drugs that can cause serious side effects, interact with other medications, and worsen certain health conditions. For example, decongestants can help ease a stuffy nose but also can increase blood pressure and heart rate. And cough suppressants can help someone stop coughing, but taking too much can cause dizziness, confusion, or even changes in mood or thinking.
Why do we need new flu shots every year?
With influenza virus, a new vaccine must be developed each year to adapt to the virus's changing structure.
Why does the flu cause body aches?
The flu virus triggers bodywide aches and pain by causing inflammation. People can ease flu aches by staying hydrated; taking warm showers; and using over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or naproxen (Aleve).
When will we see a "one-and-done" flu shot?
Scientists are trying to create a vaccine that would protect people against all different strains of the influenza (flu) virus. These vaccines are being designed to target parts of the flu virus that don't change regularly and so are consistent across all strains. The perfect vaccine would also prevent symptoms (since current vaccines help prevent hospitalization and death, but not symptoms), and its effects would last for a lifetime. While such a vaccine is still many years away from reality, improved flu vaccines are expected in the meantime.
A bird flu primer: What to know and do
A bird flu strain that began circulating in 2020 continues to evolve globally and locally within the United States. If you're wondering what this means, understanding the basics - what bird flu is, how it spreads, whether foods are safe, and prevention tips - can help.
Try this: Wash up
Keeping hands clean is a simple way to protect against from colds and flu. Proper handwashing involves using plenty of soap, lukewarm water and taking at least 20 seconds to clean the back of hands, between the fingers, and around the nails.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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