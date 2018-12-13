Brain injuries Archive

Articles

Read More about What is POTS - and what triggers it?
What is POTS - and what triggers it?

What is POTS - and what triggers it?

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a condition characterized by lightheadedness or dizziness when standing and a racing heart. The underlying cause is not known, although it sometimes follows bedrest after injury or illness. Recently, POTS has been diagnosed in some people who have had COVID-19.

Read More about Intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury: An invisible public health epidemic
Intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury: An invisible public health epidemic

Intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury: An invisible public health epidemic

While post-concussive symptoms are common in women who have experienced intimate partner violence, many women hide their symptoms and little research has been done, meaning the long-term health risks of millions of women are unknown.

Read More about Concussion care for children and teens: What parents need to know
Concussion care for children and teens: What parents need to know

Concussion care for children and teens: What parents need to know

Concussions are the most common type of traumatic brain injury. It's important to do all that we can to prevent concussions in children and teens –– especially those who play contact sports –– and make sure they get the right treatment when a concussion occurs.

Read More about Can ALS be caused by traumatic brain injury?
Can ALS be caused by traumatic brain injury?

Can ALS be caused by traumatic brain injury?

Though decades of research have suggested risk factors for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a specific cause remains unknown. New research studied professional football players and found that they had a much higher risk of developing ALS than men in the general population, though the study was only observational.

Read More about When lockdown is not actually safer: Intimate partner violence during COVID-19
When lockdown is not actually safer: Intimate partner violence during COVID-19

When lockdown is not actually safer: Intimate partner violence during COVID-19

For women living with abusive partners, the COVID-19 pandemic has made an already difficult and dangerous situation even worse. And even if a woman had been thinking about leaving an abusive situation or planning to leave, with current restrictions she may not be able to.

Read More about Is there really a blood test to diagnose concussion?
Is there really a blood test to diagnose concussion?

Is there really a blood test to diagnose concussion?

Can a blood test tell whether or not you have a concussion? It’s not quite that simple. There is a test that indicates the presence of substances released into the blood after a brain injury, but for now it is more useful for identifying situations when a CT scan is not necessary.

Read More about Intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury: An “invisible” public health epidemic
Intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury: An “invisible” public health epidemic

Intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury: An “invisible” public health epidemic

While post-concussive symptoms are common in women who have experienced intimate partner violence, many women hide their symptoms and little research has been done, meaning the long-term health risks of millions of women are unknown.

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