Stretching the muscles that support the spine can help alleviate persistent or recurring low back pain. The muscles to stretch include the erector spinae muscles along the spine, the iliopsoas muscles connecting the spine to the lower limbs, and the abdominal muscles in the front of the body that help prop up the torso. Other muscles that support the back include those in the front of the hips, back of the thighs, and buttocks. An example of a back stretch is lying on a bed and pulling the legs close to the chest for half a minute.