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Dementia

Dementia
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Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease
Read More about Will we ever have a vaccine to prevent Alzheimer's disease?
Will we ever have a vaccine to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

Will we ever have a vaccine to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

There are currently nine trials of vaccines for Alzheimer's disease under way. All of them are in people with mild Alzheimer's or with the pre-Alzheimer's condition called mild cognitive impairment. All of the vaccines are designed to encourage the immune system to remove protein deposits from the brain. Most experimental vaccines are given by injection; one being tested at Harvard Medical School uses a nasal spray. It will be several years before we know if any of them will work.

Read More about Amyloidosis
Amyloidosis

Amyloidosis
Read More about Two jobs may lower the odds of dying from Alzheimer's disease - but why?
Two jobs may lower the odds of dying from Alzheimer's disease - but why?

Two jobs may lower the odds of dying from Alzheimer's disease - but why?

Researchers have found that the risk of death due to Alzheimer's disease is markedly lower in taxi and ambulance drivers compared with hundreds of other occupations. And the reason could be that these drivers develop certain structural changes in their brains as they work.

Read More about Processed red meat linked to higher risk of dementia
Processed red meat linked to higher risk of dementia

Processed red meat linked to higher risk of dementia

A 2025 study suggested that people who eat higher amounts of processed red meat may be more likely to develop dementia than people who eat very little of it.

Read More about Staying socially active linked to delayed dementia diagnosis
Staying socially active linked to delayed dementia diagnosis

Staying socially active linked to delayed dementia diagnosis

In a 2025 study of about 2,000 people (average age 80) who were followed for seven years, about a third developed dementia or mild cognitive impairment. Being socially active seemed to delay that diagnosis for about five years.

Read More about Harvard scientists: Red meat tied to increased dementia risk
Harvard scientists: Red meat tied to increased dementia risk

Harvard scientists: Red meat tied to increased dementia risk

In a 2025 Harvard study of more than 133,000 people followed for four decades, those who ate the most red meat each day (a quarter-serving or more) had a 13% higher risk of developing dementia later in life, compared with people who ate the least.

Read More about Can a routine vaccine prevent dementia?
Can a routine vaccine prevent dementia?

Can a routine vaccine prevent dementia?

It's fairly common for a medical treatment to cause side effects - but far more rarely, a side effect provides an unexpected benefit. This might be the case for the shingles vaccine, as evidence is mounting that it might also reduce the risk of dementia.

Read More about Eating too much processed red meat may increase dementia risk
Eating too much processed red meat may increase dementia risk

Eating too much processed red meat may increase dementia risk

Eating high amounts of processed red meat each day may increase the risk for future cognitive decline and dementia. Switching out processed red meat for nuts, legumes, low-fat dairy, chicken, or fish also may lower the risk.

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