How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Weight loss and management Archive
Articles
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
A 2026 review of six studies found that people with diabetes or obesity taking GLP-1 medications were prone to developing a number of nutrient deficiencies, particularly in vitamin D, iron, and B vitamins.
What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?
People on a weight-loss regimen should aim to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, which translates into eating 500 to 750 fewer calories each day than they expend. Losing weight faster often causes excess muscle loss and lowers metabolism, making it harder to burn fat.
Weaning off a GLP-1? Tips for the transition
Research suggests that people who stop taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs typically regain all the weight they lost in under two years. To sustain their progress, these people should eat more protein, fiber, and healthy fats; eat on a consistent schedule; exercise; and prioritize sleep.
People who stop weight-loss drugs may gain back weight and lose heart benefits
A 2026 study suggested that people who stop taking weight-loss medications rapidly regain weight and lose heart health benefits associated with the drugs.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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