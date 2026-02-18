Weight loss and management Archive

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Read More about Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies

Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies

A 2026 review of six studies found that people with diabetes or obesity taking GLP-1 medications were prone to developing a number of nutrient deficiencies, particularly in vitamin D, iron, and B vitamins.

Read More about What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?
What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?

What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?

People on a weight-loss regimen should aim to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, which translates into eating 500 to 750 fewer calories each day than they expend. Losing weight faster often causes excess muscle loss and lowers metabolism, making it harder to burn fat.

Read More about Weaning off a GLP-1? Tips for the transition
Weaning off a GLP-1? Tips for the transition

Weaning off a GLP-1? Tips for the transition

Research suggests that people who stop taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs typically regain all the weight they lost in under two years. To sustain their progress, these people should eat more protein, fiber, and healthy fats; eat on a consistent schedule; exercise; and prioritize sleep.

Read More about People who stop weight-loss drugs may gain back weight and lose heart benefits
People who stop weight-loss drugs may gain back weight and lose heart benefits

People who stop weight-loss drugs may gain back weight and lose heart benefits

A 2026 study suggested that people who stop taking weight-loss medications rapidly regain weight and lose heart health benefits associated with the drugs.

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