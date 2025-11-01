Safety/injury prevention Archive

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Read More about Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing

Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing

Although rare, emojis are now beginning to appear in electronic medical records sent to patients. People who are unsure about the meaning of any such messages should ask for clarification.

Read More about CPR on TV may be misleading
CPR on TV may be misleading

CPR on TV may be misleading

Television portrayals of hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) aren't always accurate, according to a 2026 analysis. Inaccurate depictions involved the age of CPR recipients, how CPR was done and the location of where it was performed.

Read More about Carbon monoxide poisoning
Carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide poisoning
Read More about Prompt treatment for head injury may lower your risk of dementia
Prompt treatment for head injury may lower your risk of dementia

Prompt treatment for head injury may lower your risk of dementia

A 2025 study found that people ages 50 to 90 who received treatment within one week after a moderate or severe traumatic brain injury had a 41% lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease over the following three years, suggesting that early treatment may be important.

Read More about Driving with arthritis pain: Stay comfortable - and safe - behind the wheel
Driving with arthritis pain: Stay comfortable - and safe - behind the wheel

Driving with arthritis pain: Stay comfortable - and safe - behind the wheel

The pain and stiffness of arthritis can make driving difficult, affecting range of motion, grip, and getting in and out of a car. Managing symptoms, using adaptive devices, positioning yourself correctly in the car, and knowing your limits can help you drive comfortably and safely.

Read More about Reducing your stroke risk after a ministroke
Reducing your stroke risk after a ministroke

Reducing your stroke risk after a ministroke

A transient ischemic attack (TIA), or ministroke, is a serious warning sign for future stroke, especially in the first 48 hours. Medications plus lifestyle changes-healthy eating, regular exercise, and blood pressure control-can significantly lower that risk.

Read More about Pickleball-related eye injuries increasing
Pickleball-related eye injuries increasing

Pickleball-related eye injuries increasing

As the number of pickleball players has grown, so has the number of eye injuries in people ages 50 or older, according to a 2025 study. Such injuries include damage to the eye surface, retinal detach­ment, or fractures near the eye socket.

Read More about A blood test that checks for dozens of different cancers?
A blood test that checks for dozens of different cancers?

A blood test that checks for dozens of different cancers?

Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests offer the potential to detect up to 50 types of cancer from a single blood draw. Most cancer deaths stem from cancers for which there is no screening test. MCED tests may find evidence of less common but more lethal types like ovarian and pancreatic cancer. But before considering one of these tests (which can be requested online), people should understand the limitations, including the high cost and possibility of false positive results.

Read More about 4 types of medication that may increase your chance of falling
4 types of medication that may increase your chance of falling

4 types of medication that may increase your chance of falling

Four classes of drugs commonly prescribed to older adults-opioids, benzodiazepines, gabapentinoids, and antidepressants-may be driving the dramatic rise in deadly falls over the past three decades. Known as fall risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs), these drug classes affect brain function and can make people feel sleepy, dizzy, or confused-all of which can leave them vulnerable to falling. People currently taking these drugs shouldn't stop taking them abruptly, as doing so may cause withdrawal symptoms. People should ask their primary care clinician to review all their medications at least once a year.

Read More about Intensive care patients are at high risk for falls and injuries when they return home
Intensive care patients are at high risk for falls and injuries when they return home

Intensive care patients are at high risk for falls and injuries when they return home

People who are hospitalized and stay in an intensive care unit have a high risk for home falls and injuries after being discharged, according to a 2025 study. Implementing physical therapy and increasing patient awareness about medication side effects may help.

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Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.