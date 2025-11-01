Four classes of drugs commonly prescribed to older adults-opioids, benzodiazepines, gabapentinoids, and antidepressants-may be driving the dramatic rise in deadly falls over the past three decades. Known as fall risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs), these drug classes affect brain function and can make people feel sleepy, dizzy, or confused-all of which can leave them vulnerable to falling. People currently taking these drugs shouldn't stop taking them abruptly, as doing so may cause withdrawal symptoms. People should ask their primary care clinician to review all their medications at least once a year.