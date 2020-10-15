Osteoarthritis Archive

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Read More about How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?

How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?

Osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause can involve overlapping symptoms. But arthritis pain tends to be concentrated in specific joints, while joint pain and achiness from musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause usually occurs in multiple joints and muscles at once.

Read More about Don't let ankle arthritis slow you down
Don't let ankle arthritis slow you down

Don't let ankle arthritis slow you down

Ankle osteoarthritis is often the consequence of old ankle injuries, such as sprains or fractures, that alter joint alignment. Treatment focuses on restoring mobility, strength, and proper alignment through targeted exercises, supportive footwear, orthotics, and braces.

Read More about Got hand pain? Try these kitchen hacks
Got hand pain? Try these kitchen hacks

Got hand pain? Try these kitchen hacks

Hand pain doesn't have to mean giving up cooking. Simple strategies that focus on joint protection and ergonomics (use of tools that are comfortable and easy to operate) can help reduce strain. Many gadgets are available to help people perform basic kitchen tasks without pain.

Read More about How to cope with bone-on-bone joint pain
How to cope with bone-on-bone joint pain

How to cope with bone-on-bone joint pain

"Bone-on-bone" is a common description for advanced osteoarthritis, when the cartilage in a joint wears away completely. Symptoms, including pain, stiffness, and limited motion, can be managed with physical therapy, weight loss, pain medications, injections, and possibly joint replacement.

Read More about Stopping osteoarthritis: Could recent heart research provide a clue?
Stopping osteoarthritis: Could recent heart research provide a clue?

Stopping osteoarthritis: Could recent heart research provide a clue?

Currently no medication can slow the progress of osteoarthritis. And while a reanalysis of a study of people with heart disease suggests a promising approach, more definitive research will be necessary to confirm this.

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