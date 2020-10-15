How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Osteoarthritis Archive
Articles
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
Osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause can involve overlapping symptoms. But arthritis pain tends to be concentrated in specific joints, while joint pain and achiness from musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause usually occurs in multiple joints and muscles at once.
Don't let ankle arthritis slow you down
Ankle osteoarthritis is often the consequence of old ankle injuries, such as sprains or fractures, that alter joint alignment. Treatment focuses on restoring mobility, strength, and proper alignment through targeted exercises, supportive footwear, orthotics, and braces.
Got hand pain? Try these kitchen hacks
Hand pain doesn't have to mean giving up cooking. Simple strategies that focus on joint protection and ergonomics (use of tools that are comfortable and easy to operate) can help reduce strain. Many gadgets are available to help people perform basic kitchen tasks without pain.
How to cope with bone-on-bone joint pain
"Bone-on-bone" is a common description for advanced osteoarthritis, when the cartilage in a joint wears away completely. Symptoms, including pain, stiffness, and limited motion, can be managed with physical therapy, weight loss, pain medications, injections, and possibly joint replacement.
Stopping osteoarthritis: Could recent heart research provide a clue?
Currently no medication can slow the progress of osteoarthritis. And while a reanalysis of a study of people with heart disease suggests a promising approach, more definitive research will be necessary to confirm this.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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