Kidney stones are increasingly common among Americans. Made of minerals and acid salts in the urine, the hard deposits cause symptoms when they get stuck in the ureter, the tube that leads to the bladder. Symptoms include excruciating pain, blood in the urine, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. Risk factors for kidney stones include low fluid intake, family history, pregnancy, obesity, high blood pressure, gastric bypass surgery, and eating foods high in salt or sugar. Most kidney stones pass on their own, but treatments can retrieve or destroy the stones.