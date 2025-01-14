Kidney and urinary health Archive

Articles

Read More about Kidney biopsy
Kidney biopsy

Kidney biopsy
Read More about How can I keep my kidneys healthy?
How can I keep my kidneys healthy?

How can I keep my kidneys healthy?

People can adopt several strategies to keep their kidneys healthy, such as managing blood pressure, controlling blood sugar levels, watching salt intake, avoiding alcohol, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly.

Read More about Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do

Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do

The surge in heat waves and extreme heat poses serious health risks for everyone but is a particular worry for older adults. What can you do to manage heat-related risks, especially if you have existing health conditions or take certain medications?

Read More about Kidney stones: From agony to action
Kidney stones: From agony to action

Kidney stones: From agony to action

Kidney stones are increasingly common among Americans. Made of minerals and acid salts in the urine, the hard deposits cause symptoms when they get stuck in the ureter, the tube that leads to the bladder. Symptoms include excruciating pain, blood in the urine, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. Risk factors for kidney stones include low fluid intake, family history, pregnancy, obesity, high blood pressure, gastric bypass surgery, and eating foods high in salt or sugar. Most kidney stones pass on their own, but treatments can retrieve or destroy the stones.

Read More about End-stage renal disease
End-stage renal disease

End-stage renal disease
Read More about Amyloidosis
Amyloidosis

Amyloidosis
Read More about Kidney transplant
Kidney transplant

Kidney transplant
Read More about Nephrectomy
Nephrectomy

Nephrectomy
Read More about More water may equate to more health benefits
More water may equate to more health benefits

More water may equate to more health benefits

A 2024 research review suggested that drinking more water can help people stave off a variety of health problems as well as promote weight loss.

Read More about You don't say? Can your bladder burst from "holding it" too long?
You don't say? Can your bladder burst from

You don't say? Can your bladder burst from "holding it" too long?

While men sometimes hold off urinating until absolutely necessary, waiting too long won't cause serious damage to their bladder. Still, over time, the practice could possibly raise the risk for urinary tract infections and make urinating difficult.

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