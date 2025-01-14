How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Kidney and urinary health Archive
Articles
How can I keep my kidneys healthy?
People can adopt several strategies to keep their kidneys healthy, such as managing blood pressure, controlling blood sugar levels, watching salt intake, avoiding alcohol, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly.
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
The surge in heat waves and extreme heat poses serious health risks for everyone but is a particular worry for older adults. What can you do to manage heat-related risks, especially if you have existing health conditions or take certain medications?
Kidney stones: From agony to action
Kidney stones are increasingly common among Americans. Made of minerals and acid salts in the urine, the hard deposits cause symptoms when they get stuck in the ureter, the tube that leads to the bladder. Symptoms include excruciating pain, blood in the urine, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. Risk factors for kidney stones include low fluid intake, family history, pregnancy, obesity, high blood pressure, gastric bypass surgery, and eating foods high in salt or sugar. Most kidney stones pass on their own, but treatments can retrieve or destroy the stones.
More water may equate to more health benefits
A 2024 research review suggested that drinking more water can help people stave off a variety of health problems as well as promote weight loss.
You don't say? Can your bladder burst from "holding it" too long?
While men sometimes hold off urinating until absolutely necessary, waiting too long won't cause serious damage to their bladder. Still, over time, the practice could possibly raise the risk for urinary tract infections and make urinating difficult.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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