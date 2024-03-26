Pap tests, the mainstay screening method to detect cervical cancer, are uncomfortable for some women. In mid-2024, the FDA approved a new self-swab test that can detect human papillomavirus, which causes most cases of cervical cancer. The self-swab test collects cells from the vaginal wall instead of the cervix. Clinicians guide women on how to perform the test in a doctor's office. The self-swab method offers women several benefits, including comfort, accuracy, and potentially greater access to screening.