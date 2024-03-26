How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Health screenings and checkups Archive
Articles
Pap smears or self-swabs?
Pap tests, the mainstay screening method to detect cervical cancer, are uncomfortable for some women. In mid-2024, the FDA approved a new self-swab test that can detect human papillomavirus, which causes most cases of cervical cancer. The self-swab test collects cells from the vaginal wall instead of the cervix. Clinicians guide women on how to perform the test in a doctor's office. The self-swab method offers women several benefits, including comfort, accuracy, and potentially greater access to screening.
Beyond the milestone: Health goals for your 50s onward
Setting health goals can help people in their 50s avoid developing a chronic condition that can hamper healthy aging. Goals can include improving balance through various exercises; learning a new skill to improve brain sharpness; seeking age-appropriate cancer screenings, such as for colorectal, cervical, and breast cancers; prioritizing bone health by boosting calcium and vitamin D intake and weight-bearing exercise; maintaining muscle strength through strength and resistance training; and paying closer attention to diet.
What kinds of cancer screenings should men get as they age?
Of the cancer screening tests for men, tests for colon cancer has the strongest evidence for benefit. Men who opt in for prostate cancer screening may have more options beyond PSA blood testing to more accurately identify aggressive cancers. Other screening tests such as full body scans have not been shown to improve outcomes.
What blood tests require fasting?
Very few blood tests require a period of fasting before the test. They include tests for blood glucose and triglycerides. It is permitted to drink water, coffee, or black tea before the tests.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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