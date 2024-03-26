Health screenings and checkups Archive

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Read More about Cervical cancer
Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer
Read More about Pap smears or self-swabs?
Pap smears or self-swabs?

Pap smears or self-swabs?

Pap tests, the mainstay screening method to detect cervical cancer, are uncomfortable for some women. In mid-2024, the FDA approved a new self-swab test that can detect human papillomavirus, which causes most cases of cervical cancer. The self-swab test collects cells from the vaginal wall instead of the cervix. Clinicians guide women on how to perform the test in a doctor's office. The self-swab method offers women several benefits, including comfort, accuracy, and potentially greater access to screening.

Read More about Beyond the milestone: Health goals for your 50s onward
Beyond the milestone: Health goals for your 50s onward

Beyond the milestone: Health goals for your 50s onward

Setting health goals can help people in their 50s avoid developing a chronic condition that can hamper healthy aging. Goals can include improving balance through various exercises; learning a new skill to improve brain sharpness; seeking age-appropriate cancer screenings, such as for colorectal, cervical, and breast cancers; prioritizing bone health by boosting calcium and vitamin D intake and weight-bearing exercise; maintaining muscle strength through strength and resistance training; and paying closer attention to diet.

Read More about Pap test (Papanicolaou smear)
Pap test (Papanicolaou smear)

Pap test (Papanicolaou smear)
Read More about What kinds of cancer screenings should men get as they age?
What kinds of cancer screenings should men get as they age?

What kinds of cancer screenings should men get as they age?

Of the cancer screening tests for men, tests for colon cancer has the strongest evidence for benefit. Men who opt in for prostate cancer screening may have more options beyond PSA blood testing to more accurately identify aggressive cancers. Other screening tests such as full body scans have not been shown to improve outcomes.

Read More about What blood tests require fasting?
What blood tests require fasting?

What blood tests require fasting?

Very few blood tests require a period of fasting before the test. They include tests for blood glucose and triglycerides. It is permitted to drink water, coffee, or black tea before the tests.

Read More about Headache: When to worry, what to do
Headache: When to worry, what to do

Headache: When to worry, what to do
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