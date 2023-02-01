Advance care planning Archive

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Read More about Hidden battles: Keeping cancer secret
Hidden battles: Keeping cancer secret

Hidden battles: Keeping cancer secret

A portion of the two million Americans diagnosed with cancer each year choose to keep the news private or tell only a select few people. These patients may wish to avoid extra attention, sympathy, or different treatment; bypass burdening or alarming others; protect their job; feel in control of an uncertain situation; or sidestep judgment if their cancer is related to lifestyle choices. But opting for secrecy can pose several disadvantages, depriving patients of practical and emotional support and aggravating stress, anxiety, and depression.

Read More about DNR: What is a do-not-resuscitate order?
DNR: What is a do-not-resuscitate order?

DNR: What is a do-not-resuscitate order?
Read More about Hospice care: Overview of a compassionate approach to end-of-life care
Hospice care: Overview of a compassionate approach to end-of-life care

Hospice care: Overview of a compassionate approach to end-of-life care
Read More about Independent living with home care assistance: Balancing autonomy and support
Independent living with home care assistance: Balancing autonomy and support

Independent living with home care assistance: Balancing autonomy and support
Read More about Memory care: A senior living option for those with dementia or Alzheimer's disease
Memory care: A senior living option for those with dementia or Alzheimer's disease

Memory care: A senior living option for those with dementia or Alzheimer's disease
Read More about Senior living: An overview of traditional housing options
Senior living: An overview of traditional housing options

Senior living: An overview of traditional housing options
Read More about Flowers, chocolates, organ donation - are you in?
Flowers, chocolates, organ donation - are you in?

Flowers, chocolates, organ donation - are you in?

February 14th is more than Valentine's Day -- it's also National Donor Day, when health organizations sponsor sign-ups for organ and tissue donation. For those in need, such a donation can be life-changing - or lifesaving. If you wonder what can be donated or how, read on.

Read More about Reframing hospice and palliative care
Reframing hospice and palliative care

Reframing hospice and palliative care

People who choose hospice care forego aggressive medical interventions, but still receive symptom relief and comfort measures. Palliative care differs by offering symptom-focused relief for people who are seriously ill at any stage. Routine hospice care supports patients in their home with medication and visits, while patients who need round-the-clock care can be cared for in either a hospital-based hospice unit, dedicated hospice facility, or nursing home. Patients who choose hospice receive support to carry out end-of-life priorities.

Read More about Managing the unthinkable
Managing the unthinkable

Managing the unthinkable

One in 10 Americans ages 65 and older has dementia. The condition is likely to progress slowly, offering couples the opportunity to adopt coping strategies that can smooth their path. Early on, you can consider treatment that may temporarily improve memory and thinking problems. People whose partners have been diagnosed should get informed about dementia, attend doctor's visits, take over certain tasks, keep routines, update legal documents, and join a support group.

Read More about How to choose and guide your health care proxy
How to choose and guide your health care proxy

How to choose and guide your health care proxy

A health care proxy is a person designated to make health care decisions for someone who becomes unable to make them. The best candidate for the job is someone who knows the patient well, such as a family member or friend. The proxy needs the emotional and mental ability to make decisions based on what the patient wants, no matter the health scenario or environment, such as a hospital or long-term care facility. At the time of proxy selection, the patient should communicate his or her beliefs, values, and wishes for care.

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