Reframing hospice and palliative care

When Jimmy Carter decided earlier this year to opt for hospice care at his Georgia ranch after a series of hospital stays, the 99-year-old former president made a deliberate choice: no more trips to the ER, and no more aggressive, time-consuming treatments.

Instead, the revered statesman reached for more of the good stuff: time with his cherished wife of 77 years, Rosalynn. Moments relishing their large extended family. And more peanut butter ice cream, his favorite treat.