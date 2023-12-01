Diseases & Conditions
Reframing hospice and palliative care
Sometimes viewed as "giving up," these crucial services instead offer life-affirming benefits during difficult times.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
When Jimmy Carter decided earlier this year to opt for hospice care at his Georgia ranch after a series of hospital stays, the 99-year-old former president made a deliberate choice: no more trips to the ER, and no more aggressive, time-consuming treatments.
Instead, the revered statesman reached for more of the good stuff: time with his cherished wife of 77 years, Rosalynn. Moments relishing their large extended family. And more peanut butter ice cream, his favorite treat.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
