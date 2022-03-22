Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy), which mimics a natural hormone called GLP-1, has become a popular obesity drug because it promotes dramatic weight loss. New evidence suggests this drug and others like it may also curb compulsions for things other than food. The drugs may also dampen cravings for alcohol, smoking, gambling, and excessive shopping by hampering activation of the brain's reward pathways. If further research confirms preliminary findings, the demand for GLP-1 drugs is likely to increase.