Mind & Mood
Beyond appetite suppression
New evidence suggests blockbuster weight-loss drugs might also curb addictions and other types of compulsions. What does the future hold?
It's nearly impossible to miss the buzz surrounding the newest generation of obesity drugs, whose popularity is soaring alongside reports of jaw-dropping weight loss among people taking them.
Semaglutide — first marketed as Ozempic for diabetes and later as Wegovy for obesity — is heralded as a breakthrough drug for its ability to promote an average loss of 15% to 20% of a person's body weight. But it's becoming apparent that the medications, which include others in its class and mimic a naturally produced hormone called GLP-1, might offer additional benefits, dampening cravings for things other than food.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
