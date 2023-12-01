Beyond appetite suppression

It's nearly impossible to miss the buzz surrounding the newest generation of obesity drugs, whose popularity is soaring alongside reports of jaw-dropping weight loss among people taking them.

Semaglutide — first marketed as Ozempic for diabetes and later as Wegovy for obesity — is heralded as a breakthrough drug for its ability to promote an average loss of 15% to 20% of a person's body weight. But it's becoming apparent that the medications, which include others in its class and mimic a naturally produced hormone called GLP-1, might offer additional benefits, dampening cravings for things other than food.