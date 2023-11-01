Mind & Mood
Try this: Look, snap, and connect for better memory recall
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Mnemonics, named for Mnemosyne, the Greek goddess of memory, are techniques for recalling information.
Mnemonics use cues — such as images, acronyms, rhymes, and easy-to-recall phrases — to reinforce memories.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.