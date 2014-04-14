Diseases & Conditions

Laxatives: What to know about choosing the right one

If constipation becomes chronic, don't keep playing laxative roulette. See your doctor for an exam.

cropped photo shows the torso and arms of a man holding a yellow and red capsule pill in his left hand, right hand is resting on a glass of water

Occasional irregularity is a fact of life, but you can minimize it with some basic steps. You should be sure you are eating a fiber-rich diet, drinking adequate fluids, and staying physically active.

But when you have constipation, the best laxative is the gentlest and safest option, like a bulk-forming laxative. If laxatives don't work, ask for help. You should see your doctor and discuss it if you are constantly needing to take laxatives.

How do stool softeners work?

Stool softeners work by softening stools to make them easier to pass. They can be in capsule, tablet, liquid, and syrup form and are usually taken at bedtime. Be sure to take stool softeners exactly as directed. Do not take more or less of it or take it more often than prescribed by your doctor.

First choice: bulk-forming laxatives

Bulk-forming laxatives draw water into stool, making it softer and easier to pass. But don't expect instant gratification: these can take a half-day to several days to provide relief. They are safe to use daily. They contain various ingredients, and you may have to try more than one to find the product that helps you with minimal side effects, such as flatulence and bloating. They may be marketed as laxatives or as fiber supplements.

For stuck stools...

Stool softeners add moisture to stools to make them softer and easier to pass. Mineral oil, a lubricant, helps stools "slide on by" if the stools feel stuck low in your bowels, if you have an internal tear or "fissure," or if you have pain from hemorrhoids during bowel movements.

Don't take mineral oil at the same time as stool softeners. Take 1 tablespoon at breakfast or lunch. But don't use it for more than a few days, because mineral oil interferes with absorption of some vitamins and if inhaled it can cause pneumonia. Consider wearing a protective pad in your undergarments to absorb any leakage.

Other laxative options

If stool softeners aren't providing enough help, the osmotic laxative polyethylene glycol (MiraLAX or a generic version) is good next step. These products hold water in stool to soften it and increase bowel movements. Common side effects are gas, bloating, and nausea.

Another option that works for some people is diet candies containing the sweetener sorbitol. These essentially trigger a mild case of the runs. You may experience bloating and gas along with the laxative effect, however.

Another option would be a magnesium-based laxative, such as milk of magnesia or magnesium citrate. These are members of a larger class of laxatives called saline osmotics, which draw water into the bowels and trigger bowel movements. The active ingredients include magnesium, sulfate, citrate, and phosphate.

But don't take more than the recommended amounts of these laxatives, or use them long-term, because they can throw off your chemistry. Combined with an underperforming kidney or heart failure, saline osmotic laxatives can be dangerous.

Common laxatives and brands

Active ingredient

Common brands

Bulk forming

bran

cereals and other foods

calcium polycarbophil

FiberCon

dextrin

Benefiber

methylcellulose

Citrucel

psyllium

Metamucil

Stool softeners

docusate

Colace, Correctol, Peri-Colac e, Surfak

Lubricants

mineral oil

Various branded and generic products

Osmotics

magnesium

magnesium citrate, milk of magnesia

polyethylene glycol

MiraLAX or generic versions

sodium phosphate

Fleet Phospho-Soda

sorbitol or lactulose

ingredients in various products

Stimulants

Bisacodyl

Correctol, Dulcolax, Ex-Lax Ultra

Casanthranol

Dialose Plus, Peri-Colace

Cascara

Naturalax

castor oil

various brand and generic products

Senna

Ex-Lax, Fletcher's Castoria, Senokot

Stimulant laxatives

Stimulant laxatives such as senna and bisacodyl trigger contractions in the bowels that push the stool along. But if you take stimulant laxatives too often, you could become dependent on them to have a bowel movement at all — possibly because the bowel has stopped functioning normally.

When to talk to a doctor

If you find yourself trying one laxative after another, see your doctor for an evaluation. Additional testing can lead to better therapy and rule out any possible serious malfunctions. And if it is just constipation, your doctor can offer other medications to you that may be more helpful than over-the-counter laxatives.

Image: Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Antidepressant may help manage irritable bowel syndrome symptoms featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Antidepressant may help manage irritable bowel syndrome symptoms
Be a bladder boss featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Be a bladder boss
The colonoscopy diet featured image

Staying Healthy

The colonoscopy diet
Bladder & Bowel Digestive Health Medications

You might also be interested in…

The Sensitive Gut

When your digestive system is running smoothly, you tend not to think about it. Once trouble begins, your gut — like a squeaky wheel — suddenly demands your attention. This Special Health Report, The Sensitive Gut, covers the major sources of gastrointestinal distress: irritable bowel syndrome, gastric reflux, upset stomach, constipation, diarrhea, and excess gas. It also includes a special Bonus Section describing how emotional stress and anxiety can cause gastrointestinal distress.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.