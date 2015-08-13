Diseases & Conditions

The bladder workout: Tame incontinence without surgery

2f9cd4a1-eb71-4d2b-9096-5d5c9c27020e

If you have an overactive bladder, you likely experience a sudden urge to urinate, even when your bladder isn't full. Also known as urge incontinence, this feeling can be a nuisance. But when the urge can't be controlled and it results in incontinence, quality of life is significantly impacted.

Fortunately, bladder training is a treatment strategy that can go a long way toward helping with urinary incontinence. Bladder training involves learning to urinate on a schedule (called timed voiding) and doing pelvic muscle exercises.

Here's a step-by-step bladder-training technique:

  1. Keep a diary. For a day or two, keep track of the times you urinate or leak urine during the day.
  2. Calculate. On average, how many hours do you wait between visits to the bathroom during the day?
  3. Choose an interval. Based on your typical interval between needing to urinate, set your starting interval for training so that it's 15 minutes longer. So, if you usually make it for one hour before you need to use the bathroom, make your starting interval one hour and 15 minutes.
  4. Hold back. On the day you start your training, empty your bladder first thing in the morning and don't go again until you reach your target time interval. If the time arrives before you feel the urge, go anyway. If the urge hits first, remind yourself that your bladder isn't really full, and use whatever techniques you can to delay going. Try pelvic floor exercises (also called Kegels), or simply try to wait another five minutes before walking slowly to the bathroom.
  5. Increase your interval. Once you are successful with your initial interval, increase it by another 15 minutes. Over several weeks or months, you may find you are able to wait much longer and that you feel the urge less often. After four to eight weeks, if you think you have found some improvement to your incontinence, do another diary. Compare your initial diary to your second diary to note the improvements in your intervals and the amount of urine you void. The act of reviewing and comparing actually helps reinforce the bladder training process.

For more on treating bladder and bowel incontinence, read Better Bladder and Bowel Control, a Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School.

Image: © moodboard/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Antidepressant may help manage irritable bowel syndrome symptoms featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Antidepressant may help manage irritable bowel syndrome symptoms
Be a bladder boss featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Be a bladder boss
The colonoscopy diet featured image

Staying Healthy

The colonoscopy diet
Bladder & Bowel Healthy Aging

You might also be interested in…

Better Bladder and Bowel Control: Practical strategies for managing incontinence

Most people take bladder and bowel control for granted — until something goes wrong. An estimated 32 million Americans have incontinence, the unintended loss of urine or feces that is significant enough to make it difficult for them to maintain good hygiene and carry on ordinary social and work lives. The good news is that treatments are becoming more effective and less invasive. This Special Health Report, Better Bladder and Bowel Control, describes the causes of urinary and bowel incontinence, and treatments tailored to the specific cause.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.