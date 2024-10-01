Men's Health

What can I do about my "dribbling"?

On call

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

close-up photo of a bathroom faucet, but out of focus; the focus is on water dripping from it

Q. No matter how much I shake and dance, I can't stop the last drop from ending up in my pants. Why is dribbling after urinating a problem in older men?

A. First off, you are correct that "dribbling," medically known as post-micturition dribbling (PMD), is indeed a common phenomenon, especially as men age. The International Continence Society defines PMD as the involuntary leakage of urine after a person feels like he has stopped urinating and the bladder has emptied.

Urologists divide PMD into primary and secondary types. Secondary PMD means that the dribbling is a side effect of a surgical procedure on the prostate, bladder, or urethra. With primary PMD, there can be numerous factors likely contributing to dribbling.

PMD occurs when residual urine collects in the bulbar urethra. The urethra is the tube that carries urine from the bladder through the penis. The bulbar portion is at the back of the penis, close to the prostate gland. Why urine tends to remain in that section is not entirely clear.

The leading theory suggests that the problem is related to a weakening of the pelvic floor musculature that happens naturally with aging. In younger men, fully functioning pelvic floor muscles contract to push out urine from the bulbar urethra as urination ends. In older men, even those who are fit, these muscles easily lose their power.

The simplest immediate therapy is to manually "milk out" the residual urine in the bulbar urethra. Place two or three fingers of one hand an inch behind your scrotum. Gently press upward. Keep applying this pressure as you move your fingers toward the base of the penis under the scrotum. This should move the pooled urine further down the urethra and then out of the penis. Then, shake out the last remaining drops.

In addition, consider learning how to do exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. It's best to have at least one session with a physical therapist to ensure you do these properly. To prevent further weakening of those muscles, it also helps to lose weight if needed, quit smoking to avoid a smoker's cough, not strain when moving your bowels, and limit heavy lifting.

Dribbling also could be related to an enlarged prostate, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. Therefore, you may want to get checked by your doctor. Treating that condition may reduce the dribbling in addition to helping other BPH symptoms, such as bladder control, incontinence, and frequent urination.

Image: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

The growing problem of an enlarged prostate gland featured image

Men's Health

The growing problem of an enlarged prostate gland
New medication for urinary tract infections: Will it really help? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

New medication for urinary tract infections: Will it really help?
Tips for traveling with incontinence featured image

Staying Healthy

Tips for traveling with incontinence
Bladder & Bowel

You might also be interested in…

Better Bladder and Bowel Control: Practical strategies for managing incontinence

Most people take bladder and bowel control for granted — until something goes wrong. An estimated 32 million Americans have incontinence, the unintended loss of urine or feces that is significant enough to make it difficult for them to maintain good hygiene and carry on ordinary social and work lives. The good news is that treatments are becoming more effective and less invasive. This Special Health Report, Better Bladder and Bowel Control, describes the causes of urinary and bowel incontinence, and treatments tailored to the specific cause.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.