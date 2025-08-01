How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Weight loss Archive
Articles
GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity
Two proven therapies for treating obesity - GLP-1 drugs and bariatric surgery - can help people lose substantial amounts of weight. The approaches differ in their effectiveness, durability, side effects, cost, and insurance coverage.
Trying to lose weight? Be careful not to lose muscle
People can prevent excessive muscle loss while losing weight by doing resistance training to build muscle, consuming enough protein, and slowing their weight-loss pace.
Can you increase your metabolism?
Metabolism-how your body turns food into energy-is strongly influenced by genes, but lifestyle still matters. Choosing nourishing foods, avoiding extreme diets, and building muscle through regular exercise can modestly boost calorie burning and support weight loss.
To lose weight, especially harmful belly fat, combine diet and exercise
A 2025 study found that increased physical activity and adherence to a Mediterranean diet each promoted a healthy weight and less build-up of harmful (visceral) body fat. Combining exercise plus a high-quality diet had the greatest benefit.
How ultra-processed foods are made linked to weight gain
A 2025 study suggests that the nature of ultra-processed foods, not the consumption of extra calories from these foods, is what contributes to their association with excess weight gain and a greater risk for obesity.
For weight loss, minimally processed diets beat ultra-processed versions
A 2025 study suggested that people can lose more weight by eating minimally processed foods rather than ultra-processed versions, even those typically considered healthy.
How to get rid of belly fat
Men often carry around extra belly fat and lose muscle mass as they age. An expanding waist could be sign of too much visceral fat, which is stored within the abdominal cavity and surrounds vital organs, including the pancreas, liver, and intestines. Research has shown that visceral fat can increase blood pressure, blood sugar, and total cholesterol levels, and raise the risk of fatty liver disease. Building muscle mass with resistance training and getting aerobic exercise improve muscle metabolism and help reduce visceral fat.
Weight-loss strategies to protect your heart
Obesity is a common, chronic disease that can harm the heart. The powerful weight-loss medications known as GLP-1s, semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound), are now recommended as first-line therapy for eligible people, according to the American College of Cardiology. People using these drugs should work with a dietitian or nutritionist who can help them create a personalized eating plan that ensures they're getting enough nutrients while minimizing common side effects.
Do GLP-1 drugs reduce inflammation?
In a 2025 study of nearly a million people with diabetes, those who took GLP-1 drugs had a reduction of 10% to 20% in heart failure, cardiac arrest, lung failure and pneumonia, and dementia, compared with people who took other diabetes medications.
Combined with exercise, time-restricted eating may boost fat loss
A 2025 research review found that healthy adults who paired exercise with time-restricted eating lost more fat than participants who didn't restrict their eating window-without sacrificing lean muscle tissue.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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