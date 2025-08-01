Men often carry around extra belly fat and lose muscle mass as they age. An expanding waist could be sign of too much visceral fat, which is stored within the abdominal cavity and surrounds vital organs, including the pancreas, liver, and intestines. Research has shown that visceral fat can increase blood pressure, blood sugar, and total cholesterol levels, and raise the risk of fatty liver disease. Building muscle mass with resistance training and getting aerobic exercise improve muscle metabolism and help reduce visceral fat.