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Read More about GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity
GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity

GLP-1 drugs versus bariatric surgery for treating obesity

Two proven therapies for treating obesity - GLP-1 drugs and bariatric surgery - can help people lose substantial amounts of weight. The approaches differ in their effectiveness, durability, side effects, cost, and insurance coverage.

Read More about Trying to lose weight? Be careful not to lose muscle
Trying to lose weight? Be careful not to lose muscle

Trying to lose weight? Be careful not to lose muscle

People can prevent excessive muscle loss while losing weight by doing resistance training to build muscle, consuming enough protein, and slowing their weight-loss pace.

Read More about Can you increase your metabolism?
Can you increase your metabolism?

Can you increase your metabolism?

Metabolism-how your body turns food into energy-is strongly influenced by genes, but lifestyle still matters. Choosing nourishing foods, avoiding extreme diets, and building muscle through regular exercise can modestly boost calorie burning and support weight loss.

Read More about To lose weight, especially harmful belly fat, combine diet and exercise
To lose weight, especially harmful belly fat, combine diet and exercise

To lose weight, especially harmful belly fat, combine diet and exercise

A 2025 study found that increased physical activity and adherence to a Mediterranean diet each promoted a healthy weight and less build-up of harmful (visceral) body fat. Combining exercise plus a high-quality diet had the greatest benefit.

Read More about How ultra-processed foods are made linked to weight gain
How ultra-processed foods are made linked to weight gain

How ultra-processed foods are made linked to weight gain

A 2025 study suggests that the nature of ultra-processed foods, not the consumption of extra calories from these foods, is what contributes to their association with excess weight gain and a greater risk for obesity.

Read More about For weight loss, minimally processed diets beat ultra-processed versions
For weight loss, minimally processed diets beat ultra-processed versions

For weight loss, minimally processed diets beat ultra-processed versions

A 2025 study suggested that people can lose more weight by eating minimally processed foods rather than ultra-processed versions, even those typically considered healthy.

Read More about How to get rid of belly fat
How to get rid of belly fat

How to get rid of belly fat

Men often carry around extra belly fat and lose muscle mass as they age. An expanding waist could be sign of too much visceral fat, which is stored within the abdominal cavity and surrounds vital organs, including the pancreas, liver, and intestines. Research has shown that visceral fat can increase blood pressure, blood sugar, and total cholesterol levels, and raise the risk of fatty liver disease. Building muscle mass with resistance training and getting aerobic exercise improve muscle metabolism and help reduce visceral fat.

Read More about Weight-loss strategies to protect your heart
Weight-loss strategies to protect your heart

Weight-loss strategies to protect your heart

Obesity is a common, chronic disease that can harm the heart. The powerful weight-loss medications known as GLP-1s, semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound), are now recommended as first-line therapy for eligible people, according to the American College of Cardiology. People using these drugs should work with a dietitian or nutritionist who can help them create a personalized eating plan that ensures they're getting enough nutrients while minimizing common side effects.

Read More about Do GLP-1 drugs reduce inflammation?
Do GLP-1 drugs reduce inflammation?

Do GLP-1 drugs reduce inflammation?

In a 2025 study of nearly a million people with diabetes, those who took GLP-1 drugs had a reduction of 10% to 20% in heart failure, cardiac arrest, lung failure and pneumonia, and dementia, compared with people who took other diabetes medications.

Read More about Combined with exercise, time-restricted eating may boost fat loss
Combined with exercise, time-restricted eating may boost fat loss

Combined with exercise, time-restricted eating may boost fat loss

A 2025 research review found that healthy adults who paired exercise with time-restricted eating lost more fat than participants who didn't restrict their eating window-without sacrificing lean muscle tissue.

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