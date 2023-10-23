Thyroid disorders Archive

Articles

Read More about Why do I feel so cold all the time?
Why do I feel so cold all the time?

Why do I feel so cold all the time?

Several conditions can cause people to feel cold when others are comfortable. These include low body weight, an underactive thyroid, low red blood cell count (anemia), and Raynaud's phenomenon.

Read More about Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism
Read More about Thyroid cancer
Thyroid cancer

Thyroid cancer
Read More about Thyroid nuclear medicine tests (thyroid scan and uptake)
Thyroid nuclear medicine tests (thyroid scan and uptake)

Thyroid nuclear medicine tests (thyroid scan and uptake)
Read More about Hypothyroidism symptoms and signs in an older person
Hypothyroidism symptoms and signs in an older person

Hypothyroidism symptoms and signs in an older person
Read More about Graves' disease
Graves' disease

Graves' disease
Read More about Hypoparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism
Read More about Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy

Thyroidectomy
Read More about Does hyperthyroidism make me immune compromised?
Does hyperthyroidism make me immune compromised?

Does hyperthyroidism make me immune compromised?

Hyperthyroidism means that there is abnormally high amounts of thyroid in the blood stream. Hyperthyroidism can happen when the thyroid gland either makes or secretes excess thyroid hormone or when people take a higher dose of thyroid pills than they need. Although some observational studies suggest hyperthyroidism may increase the risk of infection, hyperthyroidism should not make a person immunocompromised.

Read More about Baby, it's cold inside
Baby, it's cold inside

Baby, it's cold inside

Some older adults feel cold frequently. This may result from age-related physical changes or an underlying condition. Examples of underlying conditions that might make a person feel cold include anemia, an underactive thyroid, diabetic neuropathy, peripheral artery disease, or Raynaud's phenomenon. People who experience coldness that interferes with their daily activities or sleep should talk to a doctor about it.

Result 1 - 10 of 23
Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.