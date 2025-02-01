Mobility, safety, and fall prevention Archive

Articles

Read More about Improving your mobility
Improving your mobility

Improving your mobility
Read More about Cervical dystonia: A challenging neck condition
Cervical dystonia: A challenging neck condition

Cervical dystonia: A challenging neck condition

Cervical dystonia is a movement disorder that causes involuntary, sustained muscle contractions that make the head wobble or rest in abnormal positions. Symptoms can be disruptive, making it hard for people with the condition to drive, dress, or reach for objects.

Read More about Try this: Bear crawl
Try this: Bear crawl

Try this: Bear crawl

The bear crawl is a body-weight exercise that consists of moving along the ground using only the hands and feet. The move is a fun way to strengthen core muscles and improve mobility, coordination, and balance.

Read More about What the sitting-rising test says about your health
What the sitting-rising test says about your health

What the sitting-rising test says about your health

The sitting-rising test gauges how easily people can rise to their feet from sitting on the floor, using as little support as possible. A 2025 study suggested the test may help predict someone's longevity. People who scored the lowest were nearly four times more likely to die of natural causes and six times more likely to die of cardiovascular causes than participants who scored a perfect 10 on the test. The movement requires strength, coordination, balance, and flexibility. These components of fitness tend to drop off more precipitously in women as we age.

Read More about A brief fitness test may predict how long you'll live
A brief fitness test may predict how long you'll live

A brief fitness test may predict how long you'll live

In a 2025 study, middle-aged and older people who could do the sit-to-rise test without support were less likely to die (especially of cardiovascular disease) within the following decade. The test is a good way to assess strength, flexibility, and balance-all of which are all vital for helping people to stay active and functioning well as they grow older.

Read More about Coming full circle
Coming full circle

Coming full circle

Shoulder mobility is crucial for safely reaching overhead, carrying heavy items, and engaging in sports such as golf, tennis, and pickleball. Halos are one of the best exercises for improving shoulder mobility, flexibility, and strength. They can be performed with a kettlebell, a dumbbell, or even a heavy book. Halos are done by holding the weight with both hands and rotating it around the head in a circular motion, first in one direction and then the other, as if drawing a halo over the head.

Read More about Are you headed for a fall?
Are you headed for a fall?

Are you headed for a fall?

People often don't realize they are at high risk for falling until after they've taken a tumble. Studies have shown that maintaining optimal core and postural strength, good balance, and flexibility in the calves and hips are the best ways to prevent falls. At-home tests can help highlight weaknesses in these three areas that can then be addressed with a personal trainer or physical therapist.

Read More about Foam roller: Could you benefit from this massage tool?
Foam roller: Could you benefit from this massage tool?

Foam roller: Could you benefit from this massage tool?
Read More about Chair yoga: Benefits of a mind-body practice without the risk of falling
Chair yoga: Benefits of a mind-body practice without the risk of falling

Chair yoga: Benefits of a mind-body practice without the risk of falling
Read More about Try this: The "old man" test
Try this: The

Try this: The "old man" test

Putting on your socks and shoes while standing on one leg is a way to evaluate your mobility, balance, core strength, flexibility, and stability.

Result 1 - 10 of 27
Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.