The sitting-rising test gauges how easily people can rise to their feet from sitting on the floor, using as little support as possible. A 2025 study suggested the test may help predict someone's longevity. People who scored the lowest were nearly four times more likely to die of natural causes and six times more likely to die of cardiovascular causes than participants who scored a perfect 10 on the test. The movement requires strength, coordination, balance, and flexibility. These components of fitness tend to drop off more precipitously in women as we age.