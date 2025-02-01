How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Mobility, safety, and fall prevention Archive
Articles
Cervical dystonia: A challenging neck condition
Cervical dystonia is a movement disorder that causes involuntary, sustained muscle contractions that make the head wobble or rest in abnormal positions. Symptoms can be disruptive, making it hard for people with the condition to drive, dress, or reach for objects.
Try this: Bear crawl
The bear crawl is a body-weight exercise that consists of moving along the ground using only the hands and feet. The move is a fun way to strengthen core muscles and improve mobility, coordination, and balance.
What the sitting-rising test says about your health
The sitting-rising test gauges how easily people can rise to their feet from sitting on the floor, using as little support as possible. A 2025 study suggested the test may help predict someone's longevity. People who scored the lowest were nearly four times more likely to die of natural causes and six times more likely to die of cardiovascular causes than participants who scored a perfect 10 on the test. The movement requires strength, coordination, balance, and flexibility. These components of fitness tend to drop off more precipitously in women as we age.
A brief fitness test may predict how long you'll live
In a 2025 study, middle-aged and older people who could do the sit-to-rise test without support were less likely to die (especially of cardiovascular disease) within the following decade. The test is a good way to assess strength, flexibility, and balance-all of which are all vital for helping people to stay active and functioning well as they grow older.
Coming full circle
Shoulder mobility is crucial for safely reaching overhead, carrying heavy items, and engaging in sports such as golf, tennis, and pickleball. Halos are one of the best exercises for improving shoulder mobility, flexibility, and strength. They can be performed with a kettlebell, a dumbbell, or even a heavy book. Halos are done by holding the weight with both hands and rotating it around the head in a circular motion, first in one direction and then the other, as if drawing a halo over the head.
Are you headed for a fall?
People often don't realize they are at high risk for falling until after they've taken a tumble. Studies have shown that maintaining optimal core and postural strength, good balance, and flexibility in the calves and hips are the best ways to prevent falls. At-home tests can help highlight weaknesses in these three areas that can then be addressed with a personal trainer or physical therapist.
Try this: The "old man" test
Putting on your socks and shoes while standing on one leg is a way to evaluate your mobility, balance, core strength, flexibility, and stability.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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