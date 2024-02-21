Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Mind & Mood Archive
Articles
Drugs for Alzheimer's disease
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, but medication can help manage the disease. Currently, the main FDA-approved drugs used to treat Alzheimer's are symptomatic drugs, which ease symptoms but don't address the cause of the disease. A new medication has been shown to slow the disease's progression and reverse some of its effects on memory among people with mild Alzheimer's.
Certain exercises may offer effective treatment for depression
In a 2024 study, researchers found the most effective exercises for treating depression were walking, running, yoga, strength training, and dancing. When exercise was combined with talk therapy, then yoga, tai chi, and aerobic exercise stood out.
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
A 2024 randomized controlled trial provides more evidence that taking a daily multivitamin pill offers protection against cognitive decline. The study involved more than 5,000 people (ages 60 or older). Some took a daily multivitamin pill. Others took a placebo. After two years and tests measuring cognitive ability before and after the study period, people who took the vitamins showed slower cognitive decline than people who took a placebo. This was seen consistently in all groups of people.
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
A healthy diet is key to a healthy gut microbiome, which helps the immune system function well and reduces chronic inflammation among other important tasks. And increasing evidence suggests that fiber and fermented foods can play important roles in gut health.
Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions
Co-regulation is a process in which caregivers can help young people learn better ways to regulate their emotions during the inevitable upsets and challenges of life. But before a caregiver can help a child, they need to understand their own emotional skills and limitations.
How to recognize the signs of mental health issues
A 2023 study showed that about 50% of people will develop at least one mental disorder by age 75. Older adults are vulnerable to mental disorders because they are exposed to many life-changing and traumatic events like health issues, the death of loved ones, and physical limitations. Among men, the most common disorders were depression, phobias, and alcohol use disorder. Identifying the signs and symptoms of these disorders can help men seek appropriate medical treatment.
Too much TV might be bad for your brain
A 2023 study suggests excessive TV-watching, defined as four or more hours a day, is associated with higher risk of developing brain-based disorders such as dementia, depression, and Parkinson's disease.
Not just good for the soul
Forgiveness is defined by replacing ill will toward an offender with goodwill. A 2023 study suggests forgiveness boosts mental health by reducing depression and anxiety levels. Other evidence suggests physical benefits as well. Studies indicate forgiveness also eases stress, improves sleep, and lowers blood pressure and heart rate. Being unable to forgive can raise blood pressure, which can affect overall heart health. Some people are innately better at forgiving, but Harvard experts say all people can learn skills that help them forgive.
Does sleeping with an eye mask improve learning and alertness?
Our internal clocks regulate the sleep-wake cycle, and light establishes when we should feel wakeful or sleepy. Light exposure at night affects these natural processes, so researchers studied whether wearing an eye mask while sleeping might help learning and alertness.
