Women over 60 need less iron than they did before menopause, when they lost iron through menstruation. Many conditions can lead to iron loss and iron-deficiency anemia, when the body can't make enough red blood cells to properly carry oxygen throughout the body. Signs of iron deficiency include pale skin, fatigue, shortness of breath, weight loss, and chest pain. Tests can reveal iron deficiency and underlying reasons for iron loss. People should not take iron supplements without checking with their doctor. Too much iron can damage organs.