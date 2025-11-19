How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Menopause and perimenopause Archive
Articles
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
Osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause can involve overlapping symptoms. But arthritis pain tends to be concentrated in specific joints, while joint pain and achiness from musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause usually occurs in multiple joints and muscles at once.
How femtech can empower women at midlife and beyond
Femtech (short for female technology) has expanded dramatically since its genesis a decade ago. Encompassing apps, wearable devices, medical hardware, and online platforms, femtech tools have increasingly focused on midlife and older women.
Self-administered hypnosis may ward off hot flashes
A 2025 study suggested that self-administered hypnosis can reduce hot flash frequency and intensity in menopausal women.
Insulin resistance in women and why it rises after 50
Insulin resistance is when the pancreas makes insulin but the body's cells don't use it efficiently. It becomes more common in women after age 50 due to hormonal shifts that change the way the body stores fat. It is a key step in the process of developing prediabetes and diabetes.
What can I expect during an endometrial biopsy?
An endometrial biopsy is the only way to rule out endometrial (or uterine) cancer. Any vaginal bleeding a year or more after a woman's final period raises the possibility of uterine cancer. The biopsy involves using a suction tube to gather cells from the uterine lining.
Heart failure symptoms in women: How they're different
After menopause, women develop heart failure at rates similar to men. But women tend to develop heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which leads to more frequent hospitalizations. Women also have different risk factors for heart failure than men.
Musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause: When menopause makes you ache all over
Musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause is a newly recognized condition that links falling estrogen levels to widespread joint and muscle pain, stiffness, fatigue, and other symptoms. Estrogen loss at midlife can also reduce muscle mass and bone density.
Should women over 60 take iron supplements? What you need to know
Women over 60 need less iron than they did before menopause, when they lost iron through menstruation. Many conditions can lead to iron loss and iron-deficiency anemia, when the body can't make enough red blood cells to properly carry oxygen throughout the body. Signs of iron deficiency include pale skin, fatigue, shortness of breath, weight loss, and chest pain. Tests can reveal iron deficiency and underlying reasons for iron loss. People should not take iron supplements without checking with their doctor. Too much iron can damage organs.
What can I expect during an endometrial biopsy?
An endometrial biopsy is the only way to rule out endometrial (or uterine) cancer. Any vaginal bleeding a year or more after a woman's final period raises the possibility of uterine cancer. The biopsy involves using a suction tube to gather cells from the uterine lining.
A new name for vaginal atrophy: Genitourinary syndrome of menopause
Genitourinary syndrome of menopause, or GSM, was once called vaginal atrophy. But experts changed the name to better reflect the full scope of symptoms, which include vaginal thinning and dryness; burning, irritation, and itching; pain during intercourse; urinary issues such as increased urgency and frequency; and higher risk of urinary tract infections. The majority of women with GSM symptoms don't discuss it with their doctors. But a Harvard expert says they should, since GSM is progressive and can lead to dangerous problems.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up