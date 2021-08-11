Marijuana / CBD Archive

Marijuana use disorder may raise the risk of heart problems

Marijuana use disorder may raise the risk of heart problems

Up to three in 10 people who use marijuana may be unable to stop using the drug, even when it has negative effects on their lives. A 2023 study links this problem— known as cannabis use disorder—to a higher risk of heart problems.

Cannabis use disorder may raise surgical risks

Cannabis use disorder may raise surgical risks

A 2023 study suggests that regular cannabis users have higher risks before, during, and after surgery, including the risk of heart attack, stroke, acute kidney injury, breathing difficulties, and blood clots.

Cannabis: A cardiovascular concern?

Cannabis: A cardiovascular concern?

Marijuana use, which is rising among older adults, appears to heighten the risk of heart-related problems. Cannabis is known to increase heart rate and blood pressure, although high doses can have the opposite effect. Marijuana use has been implicated in causing heart attacks, atrial fibrillation, stress cardiomyopathy, and arteritis.

Emergency care visits after cannabis use rising among older adults

Emergency care visits after cannabis use rising among older adults

A 2023 study found that cannabis-related visits to hospital emergency departments skyrocketed among adults ages 65 and older from 2005 through 2019.

Can cannabis help relieve pain?

Can cannabis help relieve pain?

A growing number of adults ages 65 and older are turning to cannabis to treat and manage their pain. While many individuals endorse its effectiveness and some studies have supported its use for pain management, the science is still inconclusive. Doctors can’t prescribe cannabis like conventional medications, but in many states, they can recommend its use for certain conditions, including pain.

If you use cannabis, do it safely

If you use cannabis, do it safely

Cannabis is legal in a growing number of states for adult recreational or medical use, or both. As access expands, here's what to know about safely purchasing and using cannabis products.

Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?

Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?

Treating pain is the most common reason offered by the millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids. However, there's good evidence that a placebo provides very similar pain relief. But why?

Are women turning to cannabis for menopause symptom relief?

Are women turning to cannabis for menopause symptom relief?

A recent Harvard-led survey found that nearly 80% of midlife women use cannabis to ease certain symptoms, such as mood issues and trouble sleeping. But does cannabis help menopause symptoms and what are the long-term effects? Here's what you should know.

Cognitive effects in midlife of long-term cannabis use

Cognitive effects in midlife of long-term cannabis use

As more US states have legalized recreational cannabis or passed medical cannabis laws, public perception that cannabis is a harmless substance is growing. But its long-term benefits and risks remain unclear, and research has revealed consistently that heavy long-term cannabis use can affect cognition in midlife.

The endocannabinoid system: Essential and mysterious

The endocannabinoid system: Essential and mysterious

Though recently discovered, the endocannabinoid system regulates and controls many of our critical bodily functions. Researchers are investigating the ECS's role in learning and memory and in hunger, hoping that these avenues of research may lead to new drug discoveries.

