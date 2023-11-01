Cannabis use disorder may raise surgical risks

Regular cannabis users may have higher risks of experiencing complications before, during, and after surgery, a new analysis suggests.

For the study, published online July 5, 2023, by JAMA Surgery, researchers analyzed more than 62,000 hospitalizations among adults (average age 53, 44% women) for major elective surgeries in the United States from 2016 to 2019. A group of 6,211 surgical patients with cannabis use disorder — defined as continued cannabis use despite health or social problems — was compared with the same number of patients without the disorder. The researchers found that patients with cannabis use disorder were about 20% more likely to experience a significant complication around the time of surgery, such as heart attack, acute kidney injury, stroke, breathing difficulties, blood clots, and hospital-acquired infections.